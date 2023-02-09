Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards preview: Which Oscar nominees will win here first?

Two of the five Oscar nominees for Best Makeup and Hairstyling — “The Batman” and “Elvis” — contend in three categories apiece at the guild awards on Feb. 11. Another contender, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has a pair of bids while “The Whale” has a single nomination. The fifth Oscar contender, “All Quiet on the Western Front,” was snubbed by the Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards.
Last year marked the first time in the nine-year history of these guild awards that the eventual Oscar winner was shut out here first. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” lost both period/character races (hairstyling to “Being the Ricardos” and makeup to Oscar rival “Cruella”) plus the special effects category to another Oscar contender, “Coming 2 America.” The other two Oscar nominees — “House of Gucci” and “Dune” — were also overlooked by the guild despite three and two bids respectively.
Our exclusive odds predict that five films will each take home one award. “Elvis” will win the period makeup race while “The Batman” will take the contemporary prize and Oscar frontrunner “The Whale” will walk off with the special effects trophy. On the hairstyling side, we expect “Blond” to claim the period prize with “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” winning the contemporary honor.
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
Amsterdam
Nana Fischer, Miho Suzuki, Jason Collins
Babylon
Heba Thorisdottir, Shaunna Bren Chavez, Jean Black, Mandy Artusato
Blonde
Tina Roesler Kerwin, Elena Arroy, Cassie Lyons
X – Elvis
Shane Thomas, Angela Conte
Till
Denise Tunnell, Janice Tunnell, Ashley Langston
Best Contemporary Make-up
The Batman
Naomi Donne, Doone Forsyth, Norma Webb, Jemma Carballo
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Michelle Chung, Erin Rosenmann, Dania A. Ridgway
The Menu
Deborah LaMia Denaver, Mazena Puksto, Donna Cicatelli, Deb Rutherford
Nope
Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Jennifer Zide-Essex, Eleanor Sabaduquia, Kato De Stefan
Spirited
Monica Huppert, Autumn J. Butler, Vivian Baker
Best Special Make-up Effects
The Batman
Michael Marino, Mike Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Göran Lundström
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Joel Harlow, Kim Felix
Elvis
Mark Coulier, Jason Baird, Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
Barrie Gower, Emma Faulkes, Chloe Muton-Phillips
The Whale
Adrien Morot, Kathy Tse, Chris Gallaher
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Amsterdam
Adruitha Lee, Lori McCoy-Bell, Cassandra L. Russek, Yvette Shelton
Babylon
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Ahou Mofid, Aubrey Marie
Blonde
Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Lynnae Duley, Ahou Mofid, Robert Pickens
Elvis
Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston
The Woman King
Louisa Anthony, Jamika Wilson, Plaxedes Kelias, Charity Gwakuka
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
The Batman
Zoe Tahir, Melissa Van Tongeran, Paula Price, Andrea Lance Jones
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever|
Camille Friend, Evelyn Feliciano, Marva Stokes, Victor Paz
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Anissa E. Salazar, Meghan Heaney, Miki Caporusso
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jeremy Woodhead, Tracey Smith, Leslie D. Bennett
The Menu
Adruitha Lee, Monique Hyman, Kate Loftis, Barbara Sanders
