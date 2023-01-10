Which overlooked male artist deserves 2023 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? [POLL]

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame voters will be making their 2023 selections soon. Solo male artists recently inducted have included Eminem (2022), Jay-Z (2021), The Notorious B.I.G. (2020), Lionel Richie (2022) and Todd Rundgren (2021).

But there are still quite a few solo men that have been overlooked for too long. Vote in our new poll below about which of these 15 male rockers deserves induction in 2023. Watch for other poll soon for groups, plus check out our recent poll for female artists, which was won by Cher with strong support also for Cyndi Lauper and Mariah Carey.

BRYAN ADAMS

Eligible since 2004. Top songs include “Cuts Like a Knife,” “Heaven,” “Run to You,” “Summer of ’69.” Nominated for 15 Grammy Awards with one win.

BECK

Eligible since 2019. Top songs include “Blue Moon,” “Loser,” “Where It’s At.” Nominated for 22 Grammy Awards with eight wins.

JIMMY BUFFETT

Eligible since 1995. Top songs include “Changes in Latitudes,” “Come Monday,” “Margaritaville,” “Volcano.” Nominated for two Grammy Awards with no wins.

JOE COCKER

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Feeling Alright,” “The Letter,” “Up Where We Belong,” “With a Little Help from My Friends.” Nominated for seven Grammy Awards with one win.

PHIL COLLINS

Eligible since 2006 (inducted with Genesis in 2010). Top songs include “Against All Odds,” “In the Air Tonight,” “Sussudio,” “Take Me Home.” Nominated for 24 Grammy Awards with seven wins.

PETER FRAMPTON

Eligible since 1997. Top songs include “Baby I Love Your Way,” “Do You Feel Like We Do,” “I’m in You,” “Show Me the Way.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with one win.

BILLY IDOL

Eligible since 2006. Top songs include “Dancing with Myself,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Mony Mony,” “White Wedding.” Nominated for three Grammy Awards with no wins.

LENNY KRAVITZ

Eligible since 2014. Top songs include “Again,” “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” “Fly Away,” “Let Love Rule.” Nominated for nine Grammy Awards with four wins.

KENNY LOGGINS

Eligible since 2002. Top songs include “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “I’m Alright,” “Whenever I Call You Friend.” Nominated for 12 Grammy Awards with two wins.

GEORGE MICHAEL

Eligible since 2012. Top songs include “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “Father Figure,” “Freedom.” Nominated for eight Grammy Awards with two wins.

WILLIE NELSON

Eligible since 1987. Top songs include “Always on My Mind,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “On the Road Again,” “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys.” Nominated for 59 Grammy Awards with 10 wins.

JOHN PRINE

Eligible since 1996. Top songs include “Angel from Montgomery,” “Paradise,” “Sam Stone,” “That’s the Way That the World Goes ‘Round.” Nominated for 11 Grammy Awards with two wins.

BOZ SCAGGS

Eligible since 1991. Top songs include “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Lido Shuffle,” “Look What You’ve Done to Me,” “Lowdown.” Nominated for 7 Grammy Awards with one win.

BARRY WHITE

Eligible since 1989. Top songs include “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe,” “Never Gonna Give Ya Up,” “You’re the First, the Last My Everything.” Nominated for 11 Grammy Awards with two wins.

WARREN ZEVON

Eligible since 1994. Top songs include “Hasten Down the Wind,” “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Werewolves of London.” Nominated for five Grammy Awards with two wins.