Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig saw ‘Oppenheimer’

This has been a big week for movie stars seeing movies.

Just one day after Tom Cruise kind of broke the internet by posting photos of him and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” director and writer Christopher McQuarrie holding tickets for “Barbie” (not yet released), “Oppenheimer” (not yet released), and “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” (released on Thursday night), the “Barbie” team of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig followed suit.

“Mission: Accepted!” the official “Barbie” Twitter account posted on Thursday night alongside photos of Robbie and Gerwig replicating the Cruise-McQuarrie photo opportunity. Only instead of seeing “Barbie,” the pair also took in Cruise’s upcoming blockbuster.

This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history. I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie. pic.twitter.com/udWHHj4fAe — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) June 28, 2023

Now Film Twitter awaits what can be the only conclusion for this cross-promotional affair: “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan and star Cillian Murphy smiling broadly in front of posters for “Barbie,” “Indiana Jones,” and “Mission: Impossible.”

Cruise – the man whom Steven Spielberg suggested “saved Hollywood’s ass” thanks to the success of “Top Gun: Maverick” – has become the industry’s chief booster for the theatrical experience. Back in 2020, as Nolan’s “Tenet” was released in theaters amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – and before vaccines against the illness were widely available – Cruise posted a video to social media of him seeing the feature alongside McQuarrie. Both men wore masks to attend the showing. “Here we are,” Cruise said before heading into the theater. “Back to the movies.”

The world of theatrical distribution has been fraught since the pandemic and some films have struggled at the box office – poor quality, poor marketing, or changed consumer behavior due to the rise of first-run features available quickly on streaming platforms could all qualify as reasons for some depressed ticket sales. But Cruise has remained adamant about the viability of the theatrical product. Nolan too. Gerwig, meanwhile, is on track to score her biggest debut ever with “Barbie.” July might prove movies are back, but Cruise, Team “Barbie,” and Nolan know the real story: they never left.

