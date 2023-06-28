Margot Robbie reveals the secrets behind ‘Barbie’ feet scene

Margot Robbie doesn’t use stunt feet.

During an interview with Fandango to promote the upcoming Greta Gerwig film “Barbie,” Robbie explained how she executed an already-iconic moment from the movie when Barbie steps out of her high heels but her feet remain perfectly arched.

“It was probably about eight takes. Wasn’t that many,” Robbie, who plays the main Barbie in the film, explained. “I walked up, we had little sticky bits on the floor, double-sided tape for the shoes, so they wouldn’t come off, so I could get my feet out of them. And I was holding onto, like, a bar. But that’s it. I wasn’t in a harness or anything like that. I just walked up, kind of held onto the bar above [the] camera.”

Robbie, a two-time Oscar nominee whose feet were already immortalized on film in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” said she did the somewhat tricky stunt of balance and body control herself even though her face isn’t shown in the scene.

“I always try and do my own inserts,” she said. “I don’t like when I watch a movie and I know it’s not my hands. I hate that so much. I always say to the director, ‘Please let me do all my own things. I don’t, I don’t like knowing that I didn’t do it.’”

“Barbie” is a big swing for Gerwig and Robbie. The project went through a number of iterations before Gerwig and her offscreen partner and frequent collaborator, Noah Baumbach, cracked the script. At one point, Amy Schumer was going to make “Barbie.” It didn’t work out because, Schumer suggested, that version didn’t feel “feminist and cool.”

Speaking to Time as part of the full-court promo push for “Barbie,” Mattel COO and president Richard Dickson said of the fits and starts, “It was a matter of finding the right talent that can appreciate the brand’s authenticity and bring that controversy to life in a way that, yes, pokes fun at us but ultimately is purposeful and has heart.”

“Barbie,” for which Gerwig assembled a murderer’s row of actors and artisans, is out in theaters on July 21.

