Oscar predictions: Experts now say Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’) will be nominated for Best Actress

The rise of “Barbie” continues in our Oscar odds. As of this writing the blockbuster film’s star, Margot Robbie, has ascended into the top five for Best Actress, according to the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets. If they’re right this will be her third career nomination.

On July 24, at which point “Barbie” was already a box office phenom, Experts ranked Robbie ninth in the Best Actress race. By July 26 she had risen to seventh place. On July 30 she moved up to sixth place. And finally on August 1 she slipped past Natalie Portman (“May December”) to take over fifth position. She still trails front-runner Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”) as well as likely nominees Greta Lee (“Past Lives”), Sandra Huller (“Anatomy of a Fall“), and Annette Bening (“Nyad”).

It would be unusual for an actor to be nominated for a character based on a doll, but Robbie has thoroughly proved her mettle with a previous Best Actress nom for “I, Tonya” (a film she also produced) and a Best Supporting Actress bid for “Bombshell.” And her performance in “Barbie” has been described by critics as “pitch-perfect” and “irresistible.” She “nimbly handles the comedic rhythm of these worlds.” And as with “I, Tonya,” Robbie is also a producer here, which might win her extra points from academy members impressed by her creative achievements in front of and behind the camera.

Of course, it bears repeating that this awards season still has a long, long way to go, and we can’t be entirely sure that the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes won’t stretch that season even longer. As it stands, we have yet to see other Best Actress hopefuls like Regina King in “Shirley,” Jessica Lange in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” and the aforementioned Barrino and Bening. So will Robbie keep rising higher, or will this year’s field of contenders eventually crowd her out?

