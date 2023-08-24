Margot Robbie (‘Barbie’) soars to 3rd place in Oscar Experts’ predictions for Best Actress

The “Barbie-ssance” continues. The unlikely Oscar contender keeps rising up our prediction charts, and that includes Best Actress: according to the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets, Margot Robbie has soared to third place. Scroll down to see the Experts’ graph illustrating her sharp rise in the awards contest.

On August 16 Robbie ranked sixth in the Experts’ collective predictions for Best Actress. Just two days later on August 18 she was up in the top three behind front-runner Fantasia Barrino (“The Color Purple”) and Greta Lee (“Past Lives”). As of this writing she’s maintaining that position. Out of the 19 top journos we’ve polled, 12 are betting on a Robbie nom, with Eric Deggans (NPR) banking on a win for the actress. This would be Robbie’s third Oscar nomination following a Best Actress bid for “I, Tonya” and a supporting nom for “Bombshell.” As with “I, Tonya,” she’s also credited as a producer of “Barbie,” which could further impress Oscar voters.

It’s not just Robbie who’s enjoying an Oscar predictions bump as the film continues its record run at the box office. Filmmaker Greta Gerwig has also risen to third place in Experts’ Best Director predictions (she was previously nominated there for “Lady Bird”). She and co-writer Noah Baumbach are holding steady in third place for Best Adapted Screenplay. Ryan Gosling sits in third position for Best Supporting Actor. And the film maintains its fourth-place standing for Best Picture.

The big question is whether the academy will be biased against a film based on a line of toys. We saw that happen nine years ago with “The Lego Movie,” which was also a critically acclaimed box office hit but was ultimately left off the academy’s list for Best Animated Feature despite winning animation plaudits from the BAFTAs, Critics Choice Awards, Producers Guild Awards, and our very own Gold Derby Film Awards. But “Barbie” is an even bigger hit with almost $1.3 billion grossed worldwide as of this writing (that’s almost triple what “The Lego Movie” made). It’s a bona fide cultural phenomenon, so it may end up being too big to fail.

