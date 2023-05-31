Mark Proksch (‘What We Do in the Shadows’): Baby Colin is the role of a lifetime

“What We Do in the Shadows” has gone from strength to strength in each of its four seasons with the latest outing, which is hoping to compete at this year’s Emmys, bolstering a series-high Rotten Tomatoes score. The FX series, which was created by Jermaine Clement and adapted from his and Taika Waititi‘s 2014 movie of the same name, follows four vampires house-sharing in modern-day Staten Island. These are three traditional vampires in Matt Berry‘s Laszlo, Kayvan Novak‘s Nandor, and Natasia Demetriou‘s Nadja, plus Mark Proksch‘s energy vampire Colin Robinson (never just got Colin).

As Colin Robinson, Proksch utilizes his hilarious, honed, awkward comedy style to great effect. He bores and drains those around him to zap them of energy and consume it for himself and it is so funny. In season three, however, Colin Robinson died and was reborn as Baby Colin, introducing almost an entirely new character in season four. As Baby Colin, Proksch takes things to the next level and threatens to steal the entire show, as noted by critics.

Tony Sokol (Den of Geek) explained: “Baby Colin (Mark Proksch, et al.), or ‘the thing which crawled out of the dead Colin Robinson’s chest cavity,’ is a fount of fresh blood. He is a new take on an old character, who also energizes the cast around him, for now… Also known as Baby Colin, he is a sight gag for sore eyes, bleary from the constant attention it takes to raise a non-energy-sucking vampire into something more interesting.”

Mónica Marie Zorrilla (Inverse) observed: “Proksch’s comedic chops are utilized better than ever as a convincing youth (who may or may not be harboring an exhausting secret from the rest of his adoptive parents). It helps that the potential ruse is bolstered by Baby Colin’s’ lines, which were clearly written by people who know how to think up realistic kid characters. Baby Colin retains the naïveté and endless fascination of normal toddlers, even with Proksch’s adult uncanny valley face.”

And Ben Travers (Indie Wire) noted: “Baby Colin, called simply “The Boy” throughout Season 4, is a brilliant creation who fully lives up to Adult Colin’s fan-favorite status. Using Mark Proksch’s face mapped on to various child actors, there’s an internal debate among the roommates (and Guillermo) as to whether the creature that crawled out of the chest cavity of Colin Robinson is, in fact, still Colin, or if he’s a blank canvas ready to be colored in by his new guardians.”

But while fans and critics love Colin Robinson/Baby Colin, Proksch as a performer has never received the accolades his comedic abilities deserve. But that should change this year as he has earned a moment in the spotlight after years of working as a jobbing actor. He first came to fame as Nate in 19 episodes of “The Office” and then guested on a slew of other hit shows including “Modern Family,” “Better Call Saul,” “This is Us,” and “Black Monday.” The actors’ branch of the academy may appreciate the road that he has traveled and take this moment to reward him.

What truly gives him a boost, however, is the transformation that Colin Robinson has in season four. In the first three seasons, Proksch was hilarious as the draining, droning, drab energy vampire who was a fan-favorite. But in season four, as Baby Colin, Proksch is wackier and zanier and is allowed to unleash his full comedic abilities to max effect. He is effectively playing a brand new character and Emmy voters may be impressed by this all-new version of Proksch and Colin Robinson.

The show itself has a healthy Emmys history, amassing 17 bids over its three prior seasons including two Best Comedy Series nominations. The first came in 2020 when it lost to “Schitt’s Creek,” and the second came in 2022 when it fell to “Ted Lasso.” The show won Best Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes in 2022. If the show hits home in multiple below-the-line categories and manages to snag a third Best Comedy Series nomination, Proksch could get taken along for the ride. Here’s hoping.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions