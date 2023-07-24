Martin Short (‘Only Murders in the Building’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Martin Short is entering the “Only Murders in the Building” episode “The Tell” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actor. “The Tell” streamed on July 19, 2022 and is the fifth episode of the Hulu show’s second season.

In this installment, Short’s character Oliver Putnam learns that Mabel is dating a young artist named Alice, and he immediately becomes suspicious of her for murdering Bunny. Later at a party filled with art enthusiasts, Oliver suggests that everyone play a murder game called “Son of Sam,” and he grills Alice in front of everyone. In a separate storyline, Will takes a DNA test and learns he may not be Oliver’s biological son after all.

This year marks the 15th and 16th career Emmy nominations for Short, with two previous wins for “SCTV” and “American Film Institute Tribute to Mel Brooks.” The two this year are for acting in and producing “Only Murders in the Building.” For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Bill Hader (“Barry”), Jason Segel (“Shrinking”), Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”) and Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

“Only Murders” received 11 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

