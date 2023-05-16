Marvel update: ‘Loki’ Season 2 will debut in October, ‘Echo’ drops all episodes in November

Previously penciled in for a summer release, “Loki” Season 2 will now debut in October.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige announced the official release date for the second season of the Tom Hiddleston series on Tuesday at the Disney upfront presentation.

It was during San Diego Comic-Con last year when Feige suggested “Loki” would premiere this coming summer. But with Marvel set to debut “Secret Invasion” in June, “Loki” Season 2 seemed unlikely to debut until August or September. Now, there’s confirmation.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

The second season stars Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Sophia DiMartino as well as newly minted Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan. It is expected Jonathan Majors will factor into the show as well, as his character Kang was introduced in Season 1. Majors also played a variant of Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and appeared in a post-credits scene with Hiddleston and Wilson as another variant of Kang, a sequence that appeared to set up events that might play out in “Loki” Season 2.

But following the debut of “Ant-Man,” Majors was arrested in late March following an allegation of a “domestic dispute” according to police. The actor was charged with “assault and harassment,” the New York Times reported on March 25. Majors immediately denied the allegations through his representative. “Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever,” said a statement provided to numerous media outlets. Neither Marvel nor Disney has commented on Majors. His next court date is set in June, Variety reported earlier this month.

In addition to “Loki” Season 2, Feige also revealed “Echo” — a spinoff of “Hawkeye” that stars Alaqua Cox in the title role — will debut all of its episodes on November 29. That marks a departure from the normal release strategy for Marvel shows on Disney+, which the company had previously unfurled weekly.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions