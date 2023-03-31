Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’: Emilia Clarke’s role revealed – plus a Disney+ release date

Marvel fans hoping “Secret Invasion” would storm this year’s Emmy Awards race received some disappointment this week when it was revealed the limited series will debut on June 21, outside the 2023 eligibility window. But, fortunately, the cone of silence around the project itself was lifted on Friday, when Vanity Fair published first-look photos from the series as well as key details about some of it characters.

As revealed by Vanity Fair, four-time Emmy Award nominee Emilia Clarke will play a character familiar to Marvel Cinematic Universe obsessives: the “Game of Thrones” actress is G’iah, a Skrull and the grown daughter of Talas (Ben Mendelsohn). G’iah appeared as a child in “Captain Marvel.”

“She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship,” Clarke told the publication.

The plot of “Secret Invasion” focuses on the return of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and some broken promises he made to the Skrulls in previous MCU features – particularly “Captain Marvel,” where Fury told the alien race he would help find them a permanent home.

“These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke told VF. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

Game of Thrones star @EmiliaClarke is new to @Marvel, but her #SecretInvasion character has been seen before. "There's a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl." (Spoiler warning) 🔗: https://t.co/TtxWFobazl pic.twitter.com/IrSD7vQSBU — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 31, 2023

Clarke isn’t the only four-time Emmy Award nominee in “Secret Invasion.” The show also co-stars Olivia Colman, a four-time nominee and Emmy Award winner for “The Crown” in 2021. Colman plays an MI6 agent with potentially nefarious goals. “It’s somebody that you’ve never seen her play before,” Jackson told VF about the character. “She’s cold-blooded and just relishes being that person.”

The six-episode series also stars Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, and Marvel newcomer Kingsley Ben-Adir. In the first-look feature, executive producer Jonathan Schwartz compared the show to “The Americans” and “Homeland.” In other words, expect double-crosses and broken allegiances.

Previously, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said of the project, “We’re interested in the political paranoia aspect of ‘Secret Invasion’ and really showcasing the stars with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, two amazing actors that you want to have in any series, and we’re very lucky to have them for that. That’s the sort of primary focus of that and, of course, it will tie into other things and the Skrulls in ways you haven’t seen before.”

Feige suggested the project worked better as a limited series rather than a feature film “because it would allow us to do something different than we’ve done before.”

Marvel has not released a TV series in 2023. The studio’s last project was “She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law,” which is a competitor in the Emmys 2023 comedy categories and wrapped up its first season in October. On the feature front, Marvel’s most recent project was “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” Before that, Marvel released “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which scored multiple Oscar nominations and win for Ruth E. Carter in Best Costume Design.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions