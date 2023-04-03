Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer: Nick Fury finally returns [Watch]

Disney+ has unveiled the first trailer for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion,” a six-episode limited series that brings the real Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since “Avengers: Endgame.”

“Fury, since you’ve been gone, things have gotten so much worse,” Skrull leader Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) says in the new teaser. Responds Fury, “Why do you think I came back?”

Fury and Talos have a history dating back to the events of “Captain Marvel,” when Fury promised Talos and the Skrulls he’d help the displaced, shapeshifting alien race to find a new home. The pair connected again, albeit in a clandestine fashion in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” That film, which debuted just after “Avengers: Endgame,” featured a heavy dose of “Nick Fury,” but it wasn’t actually Nick Fury. As a post-credits scene revealed, the Fury of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was actually Talos himself; Fury, meanwhile, remained off-world.

The conflict from Fury’s failed promise is the basis for “Secret Invasion,” which occurs in the MCU’s present day. “He told the Skrulls they were trying to find them a place to live,” Jackson told Vanity Fair. “He promised them they were going to find them a planet or somewhere they could be. And that’s not going so well.”

Indeed, here’s the official plot summary for “Secret Invasion,” which picks up with the world threatened by an extremist Skrull faction tired to the status quo: “Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

“Secret Invasion” is a big deal for Marvel. Not only does it bring Jackson back to the franchise in a major fashion, the show also features numerous familiar faces to MCU fans – including Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. New actors joining the fray include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, as the main antagonist.

More names to know: Ali Selim is the director and executive producer; Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Samuel L. Jackson, Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker are also executive producers; Bradstreet is also the head writer.

“Secret Invasion” premieres on June 21.

