‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is looking for her big break in fifth and final season trailer [Watch]

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is performing her last set this spring. On Monday, Amazon Prime Video released the trailer for the fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning dramedy about comedy, which premieres in April.

In Season 5, Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is trying to book a spot on “The Gordon Ford Show,” a late-night talk show. (Gordon Ford is played by “Veep” alum Reid Scott, who joins the cast as a series regular this season.) If she nails “Gordon Ford,” she will become a big star. But it’s not easy. To paraphrase the official Season 5 synopsis, Midge is closer than ever to the success she desires but closer than ever is still so far away.

The storyline appears to be inspired by Joan Rivers’ legendary appearance on “The Tonight Show” in 1965. After seven auditions, Rivers finally landed a spot, and she did so well that Johnny Carson told her, “You’re gonna be a star.” After that, she was.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive-produced by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The Season 5 cast includes Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron. Luke Kirby, who won an Emmy in 2019 for his performance as comedian Lenny Bruce, will recur.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was an Emmys juggernaut in its first two seasons, winning Outstanding Comedy Series in 2018 for Season 1. It was Amazon’s first series win. Brosnahan won comedy series actress that year, and Borstein won back-to-back supporting actress Emmys in 2018 and 2019. It has earned 20 wins from 66 nominations throughout its run so far, and will surely add a few more nominations to the total this year. (Last year, “Mrs. Maisel” scored 12 Emmy nominations.)

Prime Video will release the first three episodes of the nine-episode season on April 14, followed by weekly releases until the series finale on May 26.

