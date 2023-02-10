‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ reviews: First Black female teen superhero in MCU is ’empowering’ with ‘beautiful animation’

On February 10, 2023, Disney Channel premiered “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.” After 13-year-old super-genius Lunella (Diamond White) accidentally brings 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Created by Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland, the series stars White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams and Libe Barer. The show is based on the Marvel Comics characters of the same name. Critics are giving the 17-episode series a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. Read our review roundup below.

SEE Every Marvel Cinematic Universe actor who’s been nominated for an Oscar

Samantha Nelson of IGN Movies writes, “’Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ makes a lot of obvious changes to the comic book series by Brandon Montclare and Amy Reeder, aging the titular hero up from nine to 13 and removing all of her connections to the deep comics mythology of the Kree and Inhumans. But the most powerful change seen in the series pilot, ‘Moon Girl Landing,’ is just how happy and comfortable in her own skin Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White) is. Rather than presenting the comic version of the character – an anxious, misunderstood genius desperate to find a place where she can really demonstrate her brilliance – the show anchors Lunella deeply in her community, creating an empowering tale that thematically and stylistically emulates ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’” With the Avengers rarely able to assist her neighborhood, it is up to the title pair to step up. Nelson concludes, “Loosely based on the Marvel comic of the same name, the premiere of Disney’s ambitious animated series ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ tells a charming if predictable superhero origin story geared towards kids. But while it relies on well-established genre story conventions, the upbeat soundtrack and colorful animation might also win over older fans looking for something similar to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.’”

Alex Maidy of JoBlo’s Movie Network says, “Since Marvel Studios rose to power in Hollywood, comic book animated series have varied wildly in quality. While DC and other companies have successfully adapted their titles, Marvel Comics-inspired animated projects have been all over the place.” Saying that, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” proves to be a “technicolor blast of beautiful animation and well-written storylines for viewers of all ages. After years of development, Fishburne has helped bring this unique duo to the screen thanks to a talented group of animators and writers invested in telling an authentic tale from the vantage of a multi-generational African-American family while also including a heavy dose of action and humor. Fishburne also voices The Beyonder, a new take on the classic villain from the iconic Marvel Comics storyline, ‘Secret Wars.”’ Maidy concludes, “The series also benefits from a massive cast of guest actors, including Craig Robinson, Indya Moore, Michael Cimino, Pamela Adlon, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Luis Guzman, Method Man, Paul Scheer, and Marvel veterans Cobie Smulders and Wesley Snipes. With an incredible score by Raphael Saadiq, the soundtrack to this series is far stronger than I have ever heard in a show aimed at kids with a predominantly hip-hop vibe. This soundtrack will rival the great tracks in ‘Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse.’”

SEE She’s more than just Marvel-ous: Angela Bassett (‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’) is worthy of your Oscar vote

Arezou Amin of Collider notes that “Marvel’s new animated series brings with it lots of heart, catchy tunes, and an adorable fire-breathing T-Rex. Fortunately, the Disney Channel series manages to [also bring] a nostalgic Saturday morning cartoon quality and a lot of heart to the story.” The series has a case-of-the-week setup, which allows for a variety of villains to face off against our heroes and captivate the younger set as much as the older audience. “One of the more powerful examples of this is in the season’s fifth episode, ‘Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow,’ which follows Lunella trying to create a chemical that will change the appearance of her hair ahead of picture day, and instead turning her hair into a vengeful, independent being (voiced by Jennifer Hudson no less).” Amin concludes, “With ‘Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,’ audiences who aren’t used to seeing themselves as the hero onscreen now also have a superhero they can call their own.”

Stacey Yvonne of Black Girl Nerds emphasizes that previous knowledge of the subject matter is not a requirement. “It’s interesting to note that the series is extremely Black. The main family is Black and the school is filled with Black and Brown people. Casey is Latine, and we see bits of her culture come out naturally during her daily life. These kids are who they are, and the way they explore issues is surprisingly grounded given that this is a cartoon based on a comic superhero.”

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions