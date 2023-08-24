Charles Calvino (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘I felt like I wasn’t being heard’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s still replaying in my head over and over again,” says “MasterChef” contestant Charles Calvino following his elimination on Wednesday night’s episode. “Half of me was comfortable,” he says about being partnered up with Jennifer Maune for the tag team challenge. “Her mothering skills got the majority of the say-so. I just felt like I wasn’t being heard enough because she felt like she was more in charge.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this “United Tastes of America” episode, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich introduced contestants to the classic tag team challenge. Immunity pin winner Grant Gillon was tasked with picking teams and he paired his Midwest teammate, Charles, with a threat from the South, Jennifer. They were forced to work together to recreate a three course meal in 75 minutes. Their failure to communicate and execute properly landed them in the bottom, where Charles was sent packing and Jennifer was spared.

Charles auditioned this season with the national dish of Cambodia. “I wanted to represent my culture,” he reveals. “I wanted to showcase what Cambodian cuisine is. It doesn’t get the credit that it deserves. I’m very proud that I got to bring that on set and show everybody what Cambodian cuisine is about. I’m proud to this day.”

Fans hoping to keep up with Charles’ food journey can follow his Instagram @charlescalvino.

