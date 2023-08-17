Kendal Adair (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘It was my time to go’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“All good meals start with the protein,” says “MasterChef” contestant Kendal Adair following his elimination on Wednesday night’s episode. “I wasn’t intimidated by [being at the grill station]. Out of everything in the competition, I felt most at home during the team challenges. We have a barbecue team, so I have my wife, my daughter and a couple of my buddies that will come out and give me a hand. When we got to the team challenge I felt at home. Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the right tools to have success.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this “United Tastes of America” episode, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich brought the contestants to Dodger Stadium for a field challenge where they cooked lunch for over 100 hungry kids. Kendal and his South team were paired with the Northeast, cooking chicken sandwiches against the Red Team (West and Midwest) making cheeseburgers.

SEE Kyle Hopkins (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘Baking is not my specialty’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I wish that we were able to do a burger challenge,” Kendal admits. “Burger vs. burger, fry vs. fry and slaw vs. slaw would have been a little more apples to apples. But it is what it is and we’ve got to play by the rules. We were prepared to serve 30 more kids. Although our plan should have been shifted a little bit, we executed well as a team. It was just my day to go home.”

When it was revealed the Blue Team had lost, Kendal was called forward into the bottom three with Sav Miles and Reagan Sidney. “Your first time in the bottom, you almost get a grace period,” he says. “Unless you just totally screw up and they can’t do nothin’ else. My being in the bottom multiple times — it was my time to go. If they would have chose either one of the others, I would have probably volunteered to go. That’s the way the vibe of the day was going. I knew it was my time to go.”

Fans hoping to keep up with Kendal’s food journey can follow his Instagram @smokednspiced.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on FOX. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “MasterChef” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions