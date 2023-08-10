Kyle Hopkins (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘Baking is not my specialty’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“Baking is not my specialty, but I can get by,” admits “MasterChef” contestant Kyle Hopkins following his elimination on Wednesday night’s episode. “You gotta realize in that kitchen you’re up against a couple people who are literally professional bakers. When I get to a baking challenge I’m assuming I’m not going to win, but I believe I can do enough to not go home.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this “United Tastes of America” episode, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich challenged each chef to bake an iconic cake. Last week’s immunity winner, Kennedy U., targeted the strong Midwest team and gave Kyle the Meyer Lemon Cake.

Unfortunately for Kyle, everything seemed to be going smoothly until he got to the Swiss butter cream. “If any fat gets in, it gets broken,” he explains. “You’ve got to do the steps in the exact right order. I know now I didn’t dissolve the sugar fully and that kills it. Even with 20 minutes left I was still like, ‘It’s not working, but I’m gonna make it happen.’ Then obviously by the end I was in full panic mode, very much hoping that the Midwest team could win and give me immunity so I wouldn’t go home…and maybe hoping somebody used salt instead of sugar so they would go home instead of me.”

Despite leaving in 15th place, Kyle had some highlights this season, including his win during the State Fair Challenge with his beer-battered lobster fries. “I am a certified cicerone,” he reveals. “I work for Surly Brewing Company based in Minneapolis. I’ve done some drinking in Minneapolis and I’ve eaten late night walleye fries many times in bars. So in the back of my mind, on that first challenge, I was like, ‘I really want to cook with beer. I don’t want to force it, but if the challenge is friendly to beer I’m gonna do it.’ And we walk through the doors and it says ‘State Fair,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, give me a six pack and a deep fryer and I am ready to go.”

Fans hoping to keep up with Kyle’s food journey can follow his Instagram @kuhoppy.

