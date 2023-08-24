Nina Interlandi Bell (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: Mystery Box dish ‘was just an ugly first draft’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I prefer to think of it not as something to have gone wrong, but it was just an ugly first draft,” says “MasterChef” contestant Nina Interlandi Bell following her elimination on Wednesday night’s episode. “I do a lot of creative things. I write and record music, I video edit, I do a bunch of creative things. I just wrote a book, too. Almost all the time when you do something creative the first draft is ugly.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this “United Tastes of America” episode, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich introduced guest judge Chef Andre Rush (“Kitchen Commando”) for a Mystery Box Challenge featuring army rations. Nina’s Chicken Tikka Masala with Lentil Dahl, Pickled Onions and Lemon & Cilantro Salsa landed her in the bottom three with Charles Calvino and Wayne Lewis, where her dish was singled out as the worst.

SEE Kendal Adair (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘It was my time to go’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I made brown food!” the home cook from Maine exclaims. “Brown food is ugly. Part of this challenge was to not just use MRE ingredients and make it taste good, but also make it look pretty.”

Fans hoping to keep up with Nina’s food journey can follow her Instagram @ninainterlandibell.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on FOX. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “MasterChef” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions