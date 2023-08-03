Purvi Dogra (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘Getting eliminated on butter chicken is a nightmare for me’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I just don’t know what happened,” admits “MasterChef” contestant Purvi Dogra following her elimination on Wednesday night’s episode. “When I saw the chicken I knew I’m going to be making butter chicken and I knew I was going to be in the top four because I’ve cooked this dish for so many years. When I was called to the bottom I was just like, ‘I don’t know what I did.’ Getting eliminated on butter chicken is a nightmare for me.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this “United Tastes of America” cycle, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich challenged each region to a Mystery Box with chicken. Each team had to choose one contestant to butcher the meat and then share it amongst the team. Purvi took the chicken thighs to make Butter Chicken with Homemade Naan Bread.

One of the biggest surprises of the episode was a double elimination. The Midwest’s Sarah Fry went home first, leading Purvi to believe she was safe. “When [Gordon] said ‘Sarah is going home,’ for a split second I thought, ‘Oh my God I’m saved,’ the New Jersey native admits. “And then he said there was another one going and I knew it was me because I knew Jennifer was not going home.”

Purvi hopes to one day open a dessert cafe to showcase desserts from all over the world. For now she continues her work as an accountant, but also runs a small baking business. Fans can find Purvi’s savory dishes on Instagram @chefpurvi and her desserts @everythingbutplates.

