‘MasterChef’ renewed for Season 14 on FOX with Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich

FOX has renewed its powerhouse cooking competition series “MasterChef” for a 14th season, ahead of reaching its landmark 250th episode tonight at 8/7c. According to a FOX press release, award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge alongside acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. Crowned the “Most Successful Cookery Television Format” by Guinness World Records, more than 60 adaptions have aired in 250+ countries.

“’MasterChef’ is a beloved staple of the FOX brand. Its impressive performance this Summer and tonight’s 250th episode are a testament to the strength, distinction and longevity of this very special show,” said Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “Of course, our incredible partner, Gordon Ramsay, together with Aarón Sánchez, Joe Bastianich and Endemol Shine North America, continue to make ‘MasterChef’ the massive success it is and we are proud to renew it for its 14th season.”

This Summer, “MasterChef” is averaging 3.1 million total viewers, ranking as Wednesday’s top entertainment program in the key Adults 18-49 demographic. The series is also Summer 2023’s #1 cooking show among both Adults 18-49 and Total Viewers across broadcast and cable. Up year-over-year, “MasterChef” averages 4.6 million total multiplatform viewers, more than doubling its Live + Same Day delivery (+118%) and has the largest multiplatform audience of any Summer 2023 FOX series to-date.

Currently in its 13th season, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon, Aarón and Joe judge the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks have been faced with a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef. Guest judges this season include “MasterChef Junior” judge Daphne Oz, former “MasterChef” judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.

In the historic 250th episode airing tonight (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT), the competition heats up when the judges present an oversized table in the shape of the United States, full of a daunting array of elaborate cakes from all four regions of America. Each iconic cake will need to be precisely recreated if the cooks hope to make it through!

“MasterChef” is now casting for talented amateur home cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles. If you think you have what it takes to become the next MasterChef, visit www.masterchefcasting.com for eligibility rules and other terms and conditions. Must be 18 years old or older as of October 8, 2023.

“MasterChef” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Jennifer Fazey, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

