Richie Jones-Muhammad (‘MasterChef 13’) on ‘Mystery Box’ elimination and that stare down with Joe: ‘It’s a lot more daunting than it looks on TV’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It’s a lot more daunting in person than it looks on TV,” says “MasterChef” contestant Richie Jones-Muhammad about his experience on the FOX reality cooking competition. The music producer from Silver Spring, Maryland was sent home in 19th place on Wednesday night’s episode of this “United Tastes of America” cycle judged by Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. “There’s a lot of nerves, a lot of anxiety. You can practice a million times for that moment, and then when you’re there, cooking in that kitchen, there are all these other pressures that suddenly come on that you don’t have any way to prepare for.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

In this episode, the remaining home chefs were challenged with their first Mystery Box Challenge – apples! With both sweet and savory flavors on the table, last week’s immunity winner, Kyle Hopkins (Midwest), assigned Richie’s Northeast squad desserts, which proved to be his downfall. “I’m definitely more of a savory cook,” Richie admits. “That’s what I’ve always trained for. I’ve loved Southern cuisine and French cuisine, and all these things that really encompass the savory palate. That’s always been what I’ve leaned toward. I’ve practiced some baking, but once you’re in that kitchen you have all these ingredients that you haven’t used before. It’s difficult!”

No judge was tougher on Richie than Joe, who was “giving him the business” every chance he got. “Joe’s an intimidating guy,” he reveals. “I feel like everyone on set feels that presence. In most peoples’ minds they think that it’s Gordon and that Gordon’s the mean one. I didn’t have that experience at all. [Joe] is no joke.” The judge criticized Richie for not owning up to his mistake – forgetting baking powder in his Spiced Homecakes with Apple Compote and Tarragon Whipped Cream, adding, “They have the density and weight of a rock.”

Despite going home early, Richie has nothing but positive takeaways from his time in the MasterChef kitchen. “To share this once-in-a-lifetime experience with such cool people is unbelievable. Five years from now hopefully I’m doing something creative and loving it. No matter what I’ll still be cooking.”

