Sarah Fry (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: The 10-minute time penalty ‘cost me everything’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“It cost me everything,” says “MasterChef” contestant Sarah Fry while discussing the 10-minute time penalty the Midwest team was given on Wednesday night’s Mystery Box Challenge. “I couldn’t be upset because that’s the name of the game. You’re there to win. I love these people. But of course I was super upset…the other part of me is like, I probably would have done the same thing.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.

Prior to the challenge, last week’s week’s winning team captain, Jennifer Maune, had the advantage of taking 10 minutes of another team’s cooking time. She chose the Midwest, which was still going strong with five remaining home cooks. In this “United Tastes of America” cycle, judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich challenged each region to a Mystery Box with chicken. Each team had to choose one contestant to butcher the meat and then share it amongst the team. Sarah was given the chicken breasts, opting to make Chicken Roulade with Roasted Potatoes and Tomato & Cucumber Salad.

Sarah reveals, “I had a gut feeling. Right before they called up the final three I’m starting to feel nauseous. I just have a bad feeling. I’m not dissatisfied with my dish. I have no idea, but I have this inherent feeling. I’m being judged among 17 people, but really I’m like, am I going to be the best or the worst of my group (the Midwest)? I have to beat the rest of my team to get a place on top. This is so different than past seasons. You think you’re competing by yourself, but with the teams it’s a different strategy.”

The Missouri native says her biggest regret about leaving the competition early was not representing her Midwest region. “I was the only female in the Midwest,” she explains. “I was one of five. They’re all these big, Midwest men. I wanted to be there to represent women. It was heartbreaking for that to be over. It was one of the most remarkable experiences of my life. I wish I could have had more time.” Fans hoping to keep up with Sarah can follow her on Instagram @mrssarahfry.

