‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 1 recap: ‘Regional Auditions – The Northeast’ [LIVE BLOG]

Season 13 of “MasterChef” celebrates the “United Tastes of America,” bringing together chefs from four regions of the country: the Northeast, the Midwest, the West and the South. In the first round of auditions, chefs from the Northeast prepare their signature dishes for judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich, with guest judge Daphne Oz. Five home cooks will receive a coveted white apron and move on in the hopes of becoming the next MasterChef in the all-new “Regional Auditions – The Northeast” season premiere episode of “MasterChef” airing Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Follow our live blog below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! In the Season 12 finale, Dara Yu defeated Christian Green and Michael Silverstein to become the youngest MasterChef in history. All-Star competitors from the previous 11 seasons returned to the show to see if they had learned from their past mistakes. The 20-year old from Los Angeles had previously finished runner-up on “MasterChef Junior” at age 12. But enough about last season – let’s meet the new crop of contestants from the Northeast!

8:10 p.m. — Home cooks from all across the U.S.A. gather in the MasterChef kitchen, excited to begin their journeys. The judges emerge and explain this season’s theme. Who will best represent their region with style and skill? It’s time for the Northeast to step up and see which five will move forward with a white apron. Here to represent the Northeast as a guest judge is Daphne Oz. She says, “The Northeast is a melting pot. You walk four blocks in any direction and you can taste the world.” She says the food that excites her the most is “family food.”

8:12 p.m. — The home cooks have 45 minutes to cook their signature dishes. To get their hands on a white apron they’ll need at least three yes’s from the panel. We quickly see the first few contestants cooking before a woman named Carla presents her Homemade Manicotti with Crawfish & Shrimp to the judges. Gordon calls it a “bold move” for substituting pasta for crepes, but it needs more herbs. Aaron thinks the crawfish is overcooked, and gives her a “no.” Joe has lots of critiques and gives her a “no” as well. There goes Carla!

8:18 p.m. — Next up is Richie, who prepared Crispy Skin Salmon with Sweet Habanero Glaze, Spinach and Parmesan Roasted Potatoes. Gordon says it looks well executed. The salmon is perfectly cooked and Daphne loves the flavor. Joe compliments his seasoning, but calls the dish “simple.” After Daphne and Aaron give Richie a “yes,” Joe says “no” and leave it in Gordon’s hands. Gordon calls the spinach “watery,” but sees potential in Richie. He’s the first to get a white apron!

8:30 p.m. — Next in the spotlight is Nina, a marketing manager from Maine. She loves to hunt and gather her own ingredients and has a big personality. She serves up Venison & Bok Choy Dumplings with Cilantro, Cucumber, Peanut & Chili Salad. The judges think it looks beautiful, but they’re concerned about the lack of fat. Gordon is in love with Nina’s “technical flare.” Daphne thinks it’s “delicious” and calls the cucumber salad “out of control” (in a good way). Joe is more tough to please, saying the seasoning is “totally off” and calls her dish “amateur.” Aaron thinks there were some technical issues, but he loves Nina’s boldness, giving her the third “yes” she needs to advance.

8:35 p.m. — The next contestant is Purvi, who loves to infuse Indian flavors into desserts. She serves Vanilla Bundt Cakes infused with Indian flavors. Aaron says it reminds him of an “Indian festival” and Gordon thinks it looks “stunning.” Joe, who has been a bit of a grouch all day, says they’re “really good” and gives Purvi her first “yes.” Daphne gives an enthusiastic “YES!” followed up quickly by Gordon and Aaron. That was the best-reviewed dish of the night, so far.

8:40 p.m. — Eddie is a 31-year old party promoter from Brooklyn who calls himself “loud and proud.” He serves up Pistachio Tres Leches with Creme Anglaise, Raspberry Sauce and Pistachio Crumble. Joe says it is “nontraditional” but he loves the way it looks. Aaron is concerned that there’s not enough moisture and sauce. Joe likes Eddie, but not the dish, so he takes a risk and gives him a “yes,” banking on Eddie’s desire and passion to learn. Daphne didn’t like the balance of sauce-to-cake and says, “No.” Aaron says “yes,” but Gordon crushes the young man’s dreams with another “no,” saying, “I just don’t think you’re ready.” Disappointed, Joe pulls Eddie aside and says when he returns to New York, Joe will put him on the path to the culinary career he deserves. There’s a job waiting for him at one of Joe’s restaurants. Gordon jokes that seeing Joe act this kind is like seeing “the eclipse once every 10 years.”

8:45 p.m. — Ross presents a Chocolate Molten Lava Cake with Raspberry Coulis and Whipped Espresso Mascarpone. It’s not exactly flowing with lava, but Daphne loves the balance of flavors. Still, it was a technical failure so she says “no.” The other judges agree and send Ross packing. Next up is Brynn, a bartender of 14 years who is trying her hand in this competition by serving up Harissa Black Seabass with Pear & Dried Cherry Chutney and Roasted Fennel & Green Bean Salad. Daphne says the fish is cooked “beautifully” and the chutney is “delicious.” Joe thinks the dish is “naive,” but for an amateur cook it’s quite “astonishing.” Brynn passed the test with flying colors!

9:01 p.m. — Ryan is a construction worker out to prove New Jersey isn’t an industrial wasteland, it’s the Garden State! He confesses that he was overweight, depressed and battled addiction. After 10 years of an unhealthy lifestyle, Ryan got sober and became obsessed with the art of cooking. Ryan serves the judges Steak and Eggs: Filet Mignon with Samurai Egg and Avocado Snake. Gordon calls it “the weirdest looking egg,” but loves how creative it is. Joe calls the egg “nice and runny” and the steak “excellent.” It’s a “yes.” Daphne calls it a “thoughtful preparation of simple dish.” Another “yes.” Aaron sees a lot of time and effort in the egg, but not much else. He says “no.” Gordon gives him a third “yes” and Ryan has earned his white apron!

9:02 p.m. — In summary, the five home cooks earning white aprons for the Northeast were were Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn and Ryan. Next week the Midwest hits the kitchen!

