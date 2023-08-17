‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 10 recap: Who hits a homerun in ‘Dodger Stadium Field Challenge’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the contestants split into two teams to prepare a lunch for over 100 kids at Dodger Stadium, and the chef with immunity gets to choose one member from each team who must swap sides and work with the other regions in the all-new “Dodgers Stadium Field Challenge” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, August 16 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The top 15 home chefs returned to the MasterChef kitchen for a cake challenge. When time was up, Kolby won immunity with his Apple Stack Cake — and kept the South region safe. Nina (Northeast), Kyle (Midwest) and Madame Donut (West) landed in the bottom three. The judges decided to send Kyle home for his disastrous Meyer Lemon Cake. Now 14 home cooks remain. Let’s head to Dodger Stadium!

8:10 p.m. — The Top 14 arrive at Dodger Stadium. They look thrilled — let’s see how long this enthusiasm lasts. Gordon introduces them to MLB player Freddie Freeman and Freddie’s wife Chelseas. Gordon explains they’ll be cooking lunch for over 100 kids. The home cooks will be cooking right on the field, split into two teams. They’ll cook a protein, a fried side, a slaw and a sauce. Joe warns them, “Kids can be very picky.” Gordon splits them into two teams of seven: The West and Midwest (Red Team) vs. The South and Northeast (Blue Team). Captain of the Red Team is James and the captain of the Blue Team is Sav. Then he tells Kolby to trade one of his Red teammates for someone on the Blue Team. He recruits Kennedy for his Blue Team and drops Brynn. This worries Brynn, who says James has “issues with communication.”

8:17 p.m. — The teams head into the kitchens and decide on a menu. The Blue Team picks chicken and Sav is looking confident. The Red Team will make burgers and James looks thrilled. With that, the chefs get to cookin’! The judges are looking to see how well James communicates and inspires confidence in his team. They’d like to see how Sav gives direction. The Blue Team hits a snag when Nina discovers she has no mayo for her slaw — Kennedy used it all in her sauce. Yikes! She decides to just use some of Kennedy’s fry sauce.

8:20 p.m. — Gordon is surprised to see the Blue Team is grilling their chicken sandwiches as opposed to frying them. Sav explains they don’t want to overload the fryers because they’re making French fries as well. Next Gordon warns Kendal not to overcook the chicken. Kendal is a grill champion and feels confident. Next, Joe and Aarón review the Red Team’s menu. They say the grillers are smashing the burgers “way too early.” The kids come running onto the field, excited to play ball. They’ll have lunch in just over an hour.

8:25 p.m. — It’s time for the judges to officially taste test each team’s food basket. Joe says the Blue Team’s cabbage “looks like oatmeal.” Gordon says he’s “embarrassed” by how undercooked and soggy the fries are. The chicken is dry and overcooked. The sauce is their only positive element. Reagan says they need to add something more that kids like. Kolby suggests pineapple, but Reagan shuts him down, saying, “I say bacon.” And that’s what they will do. Over on the Red Team, Gordon asks Grant why he’s already cooking the burgers 45 minutes before anyone eats. Gordon assures James, if the burgers are already being cooked, “Congratulations, you’ve lost.” Joe says the balance of the burger is good and Aarón adds that the slaw looks “promising.”

8:35 p.m. — A disappointed Gordon says, “James seems incapable of leading his team.” Will the Red Team recover? James instructs Brynn to join Grant on the grill, a place she’s not comfortable. With 10 minutes remaining, it’s time to start plating. Gordon immediately notices the cheese is not melting on the Blue Team’s chicken. He demands that Sav get some standards. Over on the Red Team, Gordon finds raw burgers. He tells James if he can’t lead his kitchen, find someone else.

8:45 p.m. — As things snowball out of control on the Red Team, Charles steps up and takes over the grill. The kids tell Joe they like the Red Team’s burgers, but they don’t like sweet potato fries. The described the Blue Team’s chicken as “dust” in their mouths. Grant complains that James is a poor team captain, and says Wayne is the only person on their team showing leadership skills. Meanwhile, Kendal looks like a royal failure on the Blue Team’s grill. Gordon is furious.

8:55 p.m. — Despite James’ lack of leadership skills, the kids seem to overwhelmingly prefer the Red Team’s burgers over the Blue Team’s chicken sandwiches. Gordon announces the winning team (based on votes from the kids) is the Red Team. The Blue Team immediately regrets their menu.

9:02 p.m. — Gordon says the Blue Team “missed the mark.” The three team members most responsible for this loss, according to Gordon, were Sav, Kendal and Reagan. It makes sense since Sav was the team captain and Kendal and Reagan made the chicken sandwiches. Ultimately, the judges decide it is Kendal’s time to go. Sav and Reagan are safe. Kendal feels “blessed and happy” to make the Top 15. He should have dominated this challenge, but ultimately, he didn’t execute.

