‘MasterChef’ season 13 episodes 11 and 12 recap: Two are eliminated in ‘Military Rations Mystery Box / Tag Team’ [Live Blog]

Tonight on "MasterChef," Chef Andre Rush ("Kitchen Commando") joins as a guest judge for a Mystery Box Challenge featuring army rations. Then, the remaining home chefs must tackle a classic MasterChef test: the tag team challenge. The contestants will take turns preparing a delicious three course meal, working together to ensure they are on the same page every step of the way in the all-new "Military Rations Mystery Box / Tag Team" two-hour episode of "MasterChef 13" airing Wednesday, August 23 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The Top 14 home chefs faced their second field challenge — cooking for over 100 kids at Dodger Stadium. James captained the Red Team to victory, keeping the West and Midwest safe. The bottom 3 for the Blue squad were team captain, Sav, and grillers Kendal and Reagan. Kendal was sent packing, becoming the first casualty from the South.

8:10 p.m. — The contestants return to the MasterChef kitchen for another Mystery Box challenge! Sav is feeling down on herself after losing the team challenge last week, and also reveals she’s not a fan of mystery boxes because she’s a “planner.” Gordon reveals the “regional” part of this competition is officially over. That means any dish can be placed in the top or bottom. When the home cooks lift their mystery boxes they discover U.S. Army rations. They’ll be tasked with turning these humble ingredients into gourmet dishes. Next Gordon introduces Chef Andre Rush, a military veteran who has cooked at the White House for four U.S. presidents. This man his jacked and Madame Donut admits she’s already getting “hot.” For added inspiration, Andre and Gordon provide a demonstration. Next, Joe explains to the contestants that they’ll have full access to the pantry — well, some of them. The protein will be rationed out. There are just 13 options (one for each contestant) and last week’s winning Red Team will have first pick. They have one hour to cook this dish. Time starts now!

8:20 p.m. — Each home cook must use at least three MRE ingredients, but Wayne is aiming high and using nine! Kolby is struggling with ground pork, trying to figure out what he wants to cook. He eventually lands on meatballs. Gordon and Andre head over to Charles’ station to check out his Thai dish. They taste the sauce, which is way too salty because of the sodium in these MREs. Andre says, “We’ve said it 10 times. You gotta watch that.” Gordon adds a blunt, “That does not taste good!” The sauce is too salty and too spicy.

8:30 p.m. — Wayne is struggling to finish his lamb on time. Joe warns him not to use everything if it’s going to bring the dish down. There is no extra credit here, he just needs to use at least three. Gordon tells his fellow judges he’s concerned about Nina’s dish, which is way too acidic. With 60 seconds remaining everyone begins to plate.

8:45 p.m. — The judges look around the kitchen to scope out the best and worst dishes. First up are the three best. Grant is selected for his Cracker Crusted Amberjack with Lentil & Spinach Puree and Pan Fried Gnocchi. Gordon calls it “visually breathtaking.” Andre says the gnocchi is “out of this world.” Joe says he can’t even taste the rations, which is a huge compliment. Next up is Kolby with his Pork Meatballs with Tomato & Basil Ragu, Herb & Peanut Salad and Lemon & Applesauce Vinaigrette. Joe says these meatballs are as good as any he’s seen. Aarón says it tastes like it’s been cooked for hours. Andre says Kolby should be proud of himself. Rounding out the top three is Brynn with her Pan Seared Scallops with Saffron & Lentil Paella, Potato Croquettes and Romesco Sauce. Andre loved the scallops. Aarón says she used six rations in a clever and smart way, but there’s too much saffron. After a quick deliberation the judges name Grant the winner. He will receive an immunity pin for the next challenge.

8:55 p.m. — Next the judges call out the worst dishes of the night. Charles is called forward with his Thai Crusted Halibut with Vermicelli Noodle Salad. Gordon says it doesn’t look elevated. The heat in the curry is decent, but Gordon doesn’t understand the strawberry jam in the noodles. Andre says the fish is dry. Aarón says you can’t do rice AND noodles. Choose one. Next up is Nina with her Chicken Tikka Masala with Lentil Dahl, Pickled Onions and Lemon & Cilantro Salsa. Joe says it has a “mess hall” aesthetic. Gordon says it’s too acidic. Andre says everything tastes the same — it’s one-note. The third home cook up for elimination is Wayne with his Moroccan Spiced Lamb with Bean Puree, Tzatziki, Tomato Chutney and Hashbrown & Bacon Cakes. Aarón says the puree looks like something he would find in his kid’s undershorts. Joe says it looks like a turd emoji. Even worse, the lamb is severely undercooked. Yikes!

9:00 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide the first home cook being eliminated tonight is Nina. The rations simply weren’t highlighted. When asked what’s next for her, Nina says, “I’m just gonna stay weird.” She’s frustrated that her ideas never made it onto the plate and she’s bummed to be going home tonight.

9:05 p.m. — In the second episode of tonight’s double-header, the judges explain that tonight the contestants will participate in the classic “Tag Team” challenge. They’ll have to create a three-course gourmet meal: Fresh Tagliatelle with Sautéed Shrimp, Lemon Cream Sauce and Caviar — Pepper Crusted Filet Mignon with Truffle Mashed Potato, Broccolini and Steak Au Poivre Sauce — and Sticky Toffee Pudding with Pistachio Mascarpone, Caramel Sauce and Segmented Orange. As the winner of the previous challenge, Grant is granted the power to pick the teams. He says, “The nice guy is gone.” Here are the teams: Wayne and Reagan, Kennedy and James, Sav and Madame Donut, Jennifer and Charles, Lizzie and Kolby, and Grant and Brynn.

9:10 p.m. — The judges explain they’ll take turns cooking tonight’s three-course meal. Gordon adds that the two home cooks that win will BOTH earn immunity pins. That comes with a guaranteed spot in the Top 10. At least one cook from the worst team will go home. The teams have 75 minutes to complete the three dishes. Time begins now! Wayne is already micromanaging Reagan from the sidelines, which annoys her but she goes along with it. Jennifer is concerned about being with Charles and feels like Grant has targeted her. Kennedy is worried about being partnered with James because she’s a multi-tasker and he slowly moves from one thing to another. Gordon says teams should focus on dessert first, but Wayne is insisting Reagan should begin with potatoes. Uh-oh!

9:20 p.m. — Kennedy grows increasingly frustrated by how slow James is. Finally the first switch happens and she’s able to take over. Jennifer notes the pasta dough is all wrong and Charles didn’t make proper measurements. She has to add flour and hope for the best — all while giving Charles a death stare. The judges notice Charles is not communicating at all. These teams are playing out just as Grant envisioned them. He and Brynn are coasting. Kolby and Lizzie also look strong.

9:30 p.m. — Charles admits he’s in “panic mode” and he doesn’t do well under the pressure of both Jennifer and Gordon screaming at him. Jennifer is crying at this point, which probably doesn’t help anything. With two minutes remaining the teams are plating. It’s absolute chaos!

9:40 p.m. — The judges will taste every team’s dishes. First up are Lizzie and Kolby. Their pasta lacks seasoning, the steak looks good but lacks sauce and the sticky pudding is just missing mascarpone. Overall, a job well done. Next up are Grant and Brynn. Their shrimp are a bit undercooked and the sauce is “sour.” The steak looks good, but there’s a LOT of pepper and the dessert looks decent. Next are Reagan and Wayne. The pasta and shrimp are great. The steak is overcooked, but the potatoes are delicious. The dessert has great height, but lacks mascarpone.

9:55 p.m. — James and Kennedy are next. The pasta is a little saucy, but “quite good.” The filet is slightly overcooked and the mashed potatoes are delicious. The sticky pudding is delicious and a perfect consistency. Next are Sav and Madame Donut. The pasta is way too thick, but the sauce and shrimp are delicious. Their filet is perect. The sticky toffee is delicious even though the cream is slightly over-whipped. Flawless! Last up are Jennifer and Charles. Gordon says the appetizer is “embarrassing.” Charles warns, “I don’t think you should” eat the shrimp. Yikes! The pasta is raw. The steak is inconsistently seasoned. The sticky toffee pudding looks “like a hockey puck” and there is no sauce. This is easily the worst of the night. The question at this point is will Jennifer or Charles go home? Or both?

10:00 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide the winners of this challenge and the immunity pins are Sav and Madame Donut! Lizzie and Kolby were a very close second. The worst team is not a question. Charles and Jennifer come forward, but the judges feel one person is more responsible than the other. Jennifer is spared, but Charles gets eliminated. Charles says he let the pressure get the best of him and it won. He is proud he was able to showcase his heritage and culture. He would like to go home and work on a Cambodian cook book.

