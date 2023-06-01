‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 2 recap: ‘Regional Auditions – The Midwest’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight, former “MasterChef” regular Graham Elliot joins as a guest judge. Auditions continue as chefs from the Midwest battle it out for a coveted spot in the top 20. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that impresses judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich in order to continue on in the competition in the all-new “Regional Auditions – The Midwest” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday,” May 31 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Follow our live blog below.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! In the Season 13 premiere, home cooks from four regions across the nation began the battle to become America’s next MasterChef. Five advanced from the Northeast auditions: Richie, Nina, Purvi, Brynn and Ryan. But enough about last week – let’s see if Midwest is best!

8:15 p.m. — Gordon announces the Midwest will audition tonight, with wild cheers from corn lovers everywhere. Next, he welcomes back Graham as a guest judge. Graham says he wants contestants to “stand out” but stay true to their family, their story and their Midwest region. First up is Grant, a 32-year old from Altoona, Iowa. The brewery sales director began his love affair with cooking while going through a divorce. Grant serves up Roasted Corn Agnolotti with Lemon, Butter and Chives. Gordon says, “Visually, this thing’s got finesse!” Joe calls it “wrong” because he broke the lemon with the butter. The technical error causes Joe to say “no.” Aarón says the other elements exceed the mistakes and says “yes.” Gordon and Graham agree with Aarón, and Grant gets his apron!

8:25 p.m. — Next up is Sarah, a 32-year old social media manager from Springfield, Missouri. Her son and her husband are her biggest encouragers and critique her food on a nightly basis. She presents Springfield Cashew Chicken with Fried Rice and Brown Gravy to the judges. Graham says the color of the chicken is “nice,” but lacks some visual excitement. He thinks the fried rice has an “awesome” flavor and Graham says “yes.” Aarón is still trying to put his head around the sauce, but says “yes” as well. Gordon thinks the sauce is “so bland” and says “no.” Joe shocks everyone and gives Sarah her third “yes” and so far the Midwest is 2 for 2!

8:30 p.m. — Kevin is a 29-year old former insurance clerk from Detroit, Michigan. He’s making vegan tacos in honor of his grandmother, who doesn’t eat meat. He struggles with making the homemade tortillas on the first try, but appears to recover. He serves the judges Fried Cauliflower Tacos with Avocado Crema and Fire Roasted Romesco Sauce. Aarón says the tortilla looks more like a flatbread. Graham thinks the size of the cauliflower is too big, but he does like the flavor. It’s a “no.” Aarón likes the flavors, but he can’t see past the tortilla. Kevin is sent packing. He plans to come back next year.

8:40 p.m. — Charles is a 34-year old hairstylist from Columbus, Ohio. Cooking is his real passion and he wants to represent his Cambodian-American culture. After two less-featured home cooks are sent home, Charles presents his Amok – Cambodian Style Catfish Curry. Joe looks at it and calls it a “wow dish” that you would see in a restaurant. Everyone thinks it’s a little spicy except for Aarón, who calls it “uniquely Cambodian.” It’s an enthusiastic “yes.” Despite being a bit blown away by the heat, Gordon and Joe agree, Charles must move forward. Another white apron is spoken for!

8:47 p.m. — Wayne is a 51-year old media company owner from Columbus, Ohio. He’s here to win it all and prove people his age can excel in a new career path. He admits to being highly competitive and thinks viewers will either love him or hate him. Wayne serves the judges Venison Filet with Blackberry & Port Reduction, Parsnip Puree and Curried Carrots. Gordon says the venison looks good, but it’s drowning in sauce. Joe says the cook on the venison is “very good” but the puree is annoying. Aarón thinks it’s worthy of a high-end restaurant and says “yes.” Joe agrees. Graham gives him the third “yes” and Gordon makes it a perfect four! Wayne is trading in his suit for a white apron.

9:00 p.m. — The last spot comes down to Kyle vs. Trevor, both of whom have jobs in the liquor industry. Kyle serves the judges a Seared Pork Chop with Horsefeather Applesauce, Sweet Potato Mash and Balsamic Reduction. Trevor made Chicken Roulade with Trumpet Mushrooms and Armagnac Supreme. Both of these contestants have pros and cons to their dishes, but in the end it’s Kyle from Kansas City who walks away with the last apron of the night.

9:02 p.m. — The five chefs representing the Midwest on “MasterChef” this season are: Grant, Sarah, Charles, Wayne and Kyle.

