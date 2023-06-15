‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 4 recap: ‘Regional Auditions – The South’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry joins as a guest judge. The Season 13 auditions conclude with chefs from the South. Each contestant has 45 minutes to prepare a signature dish that will impress judges Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich and secure one of the five remaining spots in the Top 20. The all-new “Regional Auditions – The South” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airs Wednesday, June 14 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! In Episode 3, home cooks from the West battled to become America’s next MasterChef. Five advanced from the auditions: Lizzie, Amanda, Madame Donut, Kennedy and James. But enough about last week – let’s see who is the best from the South!

8:10 p.m. — The judges emerge for this final set of auditions and announce Tiffany Derry will help them decide who receives the last five aprons. Tonight’s region is the South, and they’re ready to hit the kitchen! Contestants have 45 minutes — let’s go! Reagan is up first. The 44-year old paralegal from New Orleans says cooking is her true passion and makes her heart “feel full.” She confidently states, “I’m not afraid, I’m from New Orleans, baby,” before serving up Jerk Shrimp with Roasted Corn & Red Peppers. Tiffany says it’s “visually stunning” and it’s well-seasoned. She would like it a bit spicier, but says “yes.” Gordon gives it a “big yes,” saying it brings him straight back to New Orleans. Aarón gives her the white apron, even though Reagan slightly shaded his New Orleans restaurant, saying “the drinks are better” than the food. Joe makes it four yeses, even though it’s just a formality at this point.

8:15 p.m. — Next up is Austyn, a 34-year old stay-at-home mom from San Antonio. Her husband does a commendable impression of Gordon, screaming, “You’ve got to start plating!” It gets a laugh from the judges, but will Austyn’s food pass their test? She serves Ribeye Steak with Creamy Salsa Verde and Mexican Street Corn. Gordon thinks the ribeye is slightly overcooked, while Tiffany calls the salsa “a little acidic for the steak.” Aarón calls the corn a detraction. With two “no” votes from Tiffany and Aarón, Austyn is heading home.

8:22 p.m. — Kendal is a 27-year old trucking company owner from Olive Branch, Mississippi. He’s a BBQ grand champion and describes himself as a very competitive person. He has experience with cooking competitions and dealing with the pressure of time limits. Chaos ensues at the chef’s station when Gordon arrives, drops Kendal’s BBQ championship ring into the stove, and after rescuing it with tongs quickly drops it into the contestant’s cream sauce! Oh no! Gordon might need to give this young man a white apron just for the total distraction he caused throughout his audition. Kendal serves the judges Filet Mignon with Crawfish Cream Sauce and Creamy Mashed Potatoes. Tiffany says, “Visually it’s a little brown, but at the end of the day it’s about the flavor.” Joe says it’s not the presentation he’s used to, but he’s open-minded about it. Tiffany gives it a “wow” before saying the sauce is well-balanced and delicious. Aarón commends Kendal’s confidence and technique. It’s a big YES from all four judges.

8:30 p.m. — Jessica is a 45-year old flamenco dancer from Miami. She considers cooking a dance between her and the kitchen. She serves Masitas de Puerco Fritas with Citrus Herb Sauce, Tostones and Yellow Rice. Tiffany thinks it looks delicious. The pork is “shining” and the “rice is nice.” Aarón says the supporting ingredients are perfect, but the star of the dish “fell down” because she chose “a very lean cut of pork.” It needs fat. Aarón says “no.” Joe says she doesn’t have the technique to receive a white apron. Jessica will not receive a white apron.

8:35 p.m. — Michele is a 52-year old special ed teacher from Alexandria, Virginia. She’s a “MasterChef” superfan and this is a dream come true. Her Crepe Cake with Cream Cheese Filling, Smoked Apples and Toasted Pecans gets off to a rocky start when Tiffany bites into a pecan shell. “I almost broke my tooth,” the judge confesses before calling the crepe “a little thick.” It’s a “no.” Joe says Michele chose the wrong dessert and sends her packing.

8:40 p.m. — Jennifer is a 42-year old lifestyle blogger from Little Rock, Arkansas. She has six children, ages 2-13, who think their mom is the best chef in America. Will the judges agree? She serves an Apple Blossom Tart with Maple Cream Anglaise, Spicy Cranberry Compote and Caramel Sauce. Gordon says visually, “It looks a mess.” Jennifer explains she struggled with the time and Gordon responds, “I don’t need a bedtime story.” Yikes! Joe says it’s “sloppy” and “not plated well,” but it’s delicious. The flavors are “spot on” and he says “yes.” Aarón agrees and says the flavors are enough. Gordon says “no,” but Tiffany gives Jennifer a life line and a white apron.

8:45 p.m. — Sav is a 26-year old farm owner from Gadsden, Alabama. This Harvard graduate went rogue, growing vegetables on a farm and wants to prove to people she made the right decision. Her dream is to create a “pay-what-you-can” farm to table restaurant. She is serving a Southern staple, Fried Chicken with Pickled Green Tomatoes, Purple Sweet Potato Mash and Stacked Coleslaw. Gordon thinks everything about Sav is “unique.” Tiffany likes the cabbage mixture, calling it an “adventure of sauce.” The purple sweet potatoes are a little dry, but Tiffany thinks the plate overall is “delicious.” Aarón loves it and calls it “fantastic.” Joe thought it looked like a disaster, but admits the dish is incredible. Sav gets her white apron!

9:00 p.m. — Just one white apron remains and the next contestant is Kolby, a 30-year old entrepreneur from Houston. The son of a professional football player, Kolby never had the passion for sports his brothers did. Instead, he stayed with his grandpa in the kitchen learning how to make gumbo. Today he serves the judges Crawfish Étouffée with Parmesan Garlic Bread. Tiffany warns this dish is a “classic” so “it has to be on point.” Visually it looks “great” and the crawfish isn’t overcooked. Joe says, “Wow” after a spoonful and Gordon runs out to grab Kolby’s grandfather. After asking Papa to taste the dish, he responds, “This is damn good. I’m so proud of him I don’t know what to do.” Gordon agrees with Kolby’s grandfather and hands the aspiring chef a white apron. It’s an emotional ending to these regional auditions.

9:02 p.m. — The five chefs representing the South on “MasterChef” this season are: Reagan, Kendal, Jennifer, Sav and Kolby. Next week the regions collide as the Top 20 come together for a competitive team challenge. The top chef of the week will save their entire team, while the weakest will be sent home first.

