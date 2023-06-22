‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 5 recap: Regions collide in ‘State Fair Food’ [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the Top 20 home chefs enter the kitchen for their first challenge. Each contestant is tasked with creating a state fair-inspired dish, but there’s a twist – whoever wins the challenge grants the rest of their region immunity from going home in the all-new “State Fair Food” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, June 21 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Follow along with our live blog below.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

SEE Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 13: Meet the cast, judges and predict the winner

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! Auditions concluded with the final five white aprons being handed out home cooks from the South. Now it’s time for the Top 20 to come together as regions collide in this “State Fair Food” episode of “United Tastes of America”!

8:05 p.m. — The enthusiastic Top 20 line up in the MasterChef kitchen and await their first challenge. Gordon explains they’ll have to whip up something inspired by a state fair. Aarón warns whoever cooks the worst dish of the night will be eliminated. Next, Gordon reveals the season’s massive twist: Starting from tonight, they’ll cook alongside everyone else from their home region. Whoever cooks the best dish will earn the MasterChef immunity pin, keeping them safe from elimination in the next challenge. In addition, the winner of the pin will save their entire region from elimination that night. Exciting news! Joe says, “This will be the most strategic season of ‘MasterChef’ ever.”

8:10 p.m. — Home cooks have 60 minutes to prepare their state fair dish. Time starts now! The chefs are off to the races and get their first look at the MasterChef pantry. At the top of the challenge, Reagan appears most concerned, saying she’s not really someone who eats hot dogs. Amanda also looks out of sorts, stating fair food isn’t what she typically eats. She’s determined to keep it healthy — but will that come back to bite her? Or will the risk pay off?

8:20 p.m. — Kyle says it’s “cute” that everyone is proud of their little home fairs, but this Midwesterner knows the premiere culinary event in the country is the Minnesota State Fair. He plans to impress the judges with lobster fries — a take on walleye fries he’s never tried before. Hope it works out! Gordon seems concerned about Richie‘s ability to elevate his dish. Aarón is concerned about Amanda, who plans to make her own tortillas for the taco king himself. Joe is most worried about James‘ mushroom burgers and Kyle’s lobster fries.

8:30 p.m. — Kendal confesses he’s not used to the time crunch. He is used to setting up his BBQ stand for 24 hours and cooking all day. Wayne is making a pumpkin risotto. Why, Wayne? Why? Risotto is a killer on this show, yet these contestants never learn. I hope it works out for him. Joe asks, “Have you ever watched this show before?” With two minutes left, the contestants begin plating. Alas, it’s judgement time!

8:35 p.m. — The judges circulate the kitchen and decide which dishes look the best and which look the worst. First they’ll taste the best dish from each region. The winning cook will take the immunity pin and win their region safety for this challenge. Representing the Northeast is Nina with her Fried Fish Sandwich with Garlic Lemon Aioli, Potato Chips and Lemon Tahini Slaw. Joe says it looks “top notch.” Gordon says the fish is cooked “beautifully.” Aarón says the star is the dressing on the sandwich. Joe adds he would pay $24 for that sandwich.

8:37 p.m. — Representing the South is Reagan with her Paneed Chicken Breast with Lemon Butter Crab Sauce, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Hot Sauce. Aarón appreciates her “bold” approach. Gordon says the chicken is “succulent” and the harmony of the flavors is “beautiful.” Joe says everything is “spot on.”

8:40 p.m. — Representing the Midwest is Kyle with his Beer Battered Lobster Fries with Fennel Slaw & Tarragon Beer Vinaigrette. Joe says of all the dishes tonight, this looks the most like a professionally prepared restaurant dish. Gordon says the lobster is “delicious” and the batter “melts in your mouth.” Aarón compliments his use of tarragon. Joe adds, “It’s about as good as it gets.”

8:42 p.m. — Representing the West is James with his Mushroom Festival Burger with Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Wild Mushrooms and Caramelized Onions. Gordon says this dish screams, “Dive in and eat me!” Joe simply says, “Perfection.” Gordon says the burger’s got attitude.

8:45 p.m. — The judges step aside to discuss the top four dishes and decide on a winner. They have picked Kyle as the winner of this week’s immunity pin. In addition, the entire Midwest is safe. I guess the Minnesota State Fair really is where it’s at! Nobody should be more grateful to Kyle than Wayne, who was told his risotto was wrong in every aspect.

8:48 p.m. — With the celebration over, now the judges reveal the worst three plates of the night. First up is Richie from the Northeast with his Deconstructed Cheesecake with Mascarpone Crema, Graham Cracker Crust, Berry Compote and Candied Bacon. Aarón calls it “disappointing” and says all he can see are garnishes. Gordon admits the bacon is delicious, the dish just isn’t elevated. Joe says Richie isn’t even playing the game. “This dish would make an excellent ice cream topping. It’s not a dish.”

8:51 p.m. — The worst dish from the South belongs to Kendal with his Herb Roasted Chicken Kebab with Potato Croquettes and Bacon Wrapped Asparagus. Joe questions the proportions of food on the plate, which Kendal admits was “random.” Gordon says the chicken is cooked beautifully. Aarón criticizes the seasoning on the croquettes. Joe thinks Kendal lost his vision, but it’s “not terrible.”

8:58 p.m. — The worst dish from the West belongs to Amanda. Her Roasted Cod Fish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas, Fresh Green Sauce and Spicy Red Sauce. Gordon says he could buy tacos like this for $3 on any street corner in California — and they would look better. “They just look sad!” He adds, “My tortilla was very thing and very dry. It needs some color.” Aarón believes tacos can be elevated, but this is not how. Joe says it’s “not terrible” but it’s not good enough.

9:02 p.m. — The judges take some time to deliberate. The first home cook leaving “MaterChef: United Tastes of America” is Amanda. The West is down to just four contestants remaining. She says, “I’m really sad to be the first one eliminated. I really saw myself going a lot farther than this. Even though my journey ended early, I still know I can cook. I still know that I have a lot to prove to the world and I’m going to do that.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on FOX. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “MasterChef” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions