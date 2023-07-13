‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 6 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘Apple Mystery Box’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the remaining home chefs are back in the kitchen with their first Mystery Box Challenge – apples! With both sweet and savory flavors on the table, the chef with immunity is tasked with assigning each region which kind of dish to cook in the all-new “Apple Mystery Box” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, July 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The Top 20 home chefs entered the kitchen for their first challenge. Each contestant was tasked with creating a state fair-inspired dish. Kyle‘s Beer Battered Lobster Fries with Fennel Slaw & Tarragon Beer Vinaigrette took the top prize, saving the Midwest region from elimination and earning Kyle an immunity pin for this week. Amanda‘s Roasted Cod Fish Tacos with Homemade Tortillas, Fresh Green Sauce and Spicy Red Sauce got her eliminated, bringing the West region down to four contestants remaining. But enough about last week – let’s get to tonight’s mystery box!

8:05 p.m. — The contestants enter the kitchen and look excited to see mystery boxes atop their stations. As they lift the box, apples tumble out all over the place. Gordon explains that America is one of the world’s top apple-growing nations. Joe explains that apples can be used in a variety of dishes, from sweet to savory. After Gordon asks a few contestants what they’d like to make, he throws in a twist. Kyle, as last week’s winner, will actually decide what type of dish each region will cook. After a brief team meeting, Kyle reveals the Midwest and West will go savory, while the Northeast and South will make sweets. Kyle has immunity and will not take part in this challenge. Sixty minutes are on the clock. Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — Sav says she’s proud to represent the South and says, “We know how to make desserts.” Nina looks very comfortable and sounds confident the Northeast will come out of this unscathed as well. Hopefully her confidence rubs off on her teammate, Brynn, who appears the most terrified about making dessert at this point.

8:30 p.m. — Purvi is another Northeast contestant excited Kyle handed them the sweets. Her goal in life is to open a dessert shop so this is right in her wheelhouse. Kendal is definitely concerned, hoping he can put together a churro that will pass the high bar Aarón will have in place. The judges seem concerned Richie is slow to get his cupcake batter in the oven. After landing in the bottom three last week, he promises not to let them down again. Once in the oven, the cupcakes down’t rise and he realizes he forgot baking powder. Disaster!

8:35 p.m. — Time has expired and it’s time for the judges to walk around and decide which dishes look the best and which ones are worst. They never quite let anyone know if they’ve done well, but they’re clearly disappointed in Kendal, who put salt on his churros instead of sugar (what?!) and Richie, who has some pathetic looking cupcakes.

8:40 p.m. — First up are the best dishes of the night. Representing the Northeast will be Nina with her Apple Crumble with Oat & Pecan Topping and Maple Whipped Cream. Joe says, “For a simple dessert, there’s a lot of technique.” Gordon says it’s “good” and has a “perfect ratio.” Representing the South is Jennifer with her Apple Spice Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel Drizzle. Gordon calls it “rustic” and “charming.” Aarón says it’s wonderfully seasoned and the frosting brings it home. Joe calls it “as good as it can be.”

8:42 p.m. — Representing the Midwest is Wayne with his Harissa Spiced Scallops with Apple & Fennel Puree and Spiced Apple Cous Cous. Joe says the cous couse is properly cooked and the puree is “smooth and velvety.” Gordon calls it a “great performance,” while Aarón wishes he would have doubled up on the harissa. Last among the top dishes and representing the West is Kennedy with her Pork Tenderloin with Parsnip Puree, Apple Butter Gravy and Pickled Green Apple Salad. Gordon says Kennedy’s presentation is “off the charts.” Aarón says it’s cooked perfectly, but again, he wants more heat. Joe thinks it’s a well thought out, well-balanced dish. The judges now deliberate who is the winner of this week’s challenge and immunity pin.

8:45 p.m. — The winner of tonight’s mystery box challenge is Jennifer! That means she has saved the entire South region from elimination this week and she will receive an immunity pin for the next challenge. Nobody is more relieved than Kendal, who would have definitely been in the bottom three. Gordon actually goes one step further, stating Kendal would have gone home.

8:48 p.m. — Now for the worst dishes of the night. Representing the Northeast (for the second week in a row) is Richie with his Spiced Homecakes with Apple Compote and Tarragon Whipped Cream. Joe is calling Richie out for his BS — grilling him for changing the name of this dish from cupcakes to “homecakes.” Richie won’t admit he screwed up, which probably won’t end well for him. Gordon says Richie “missed the mark” and he would have liked to have seen the apples inside the homecakes rather than on top. Aarón says the cream is the only saving grace and that has nothing to do with apples. Joe says the homecakes have the density and weight of a rock – “They’re no good.”

8:53 p.m. — Representing the Midwest this week is Charles with his Pan Seared Red Snapper with Apple & Potato Scales and White Wine Applesauce. Aarón says it “looks all kind of wrong.” Joe criticizes him for not cooking the alcohol out of the wine. It’s a critical mistake. Gordon says the fish is “cooked beautifully” but the dish isn’t executed properly. Joe says the fish is good, but there were major errors in technique.

8:55 p.m. — Representing the West will be Lizzie with her Pan Seared Scallops with Apple & Celery Root Puree, Apple Salad and Apple Chutney. Gordon says, “It doesn’t look right. You’ve cremated the scallops.” Aarón says the puree and bacon are pleasant. Joe wants more thought behind the dish.

9:02 p.m. — The judges take time to deliberate who will be eliminated. The judges seem personally offended by Richie, who lied to them about why his dessert shifted from cupcakes to “homecakes.” The home cook leaving the MasterChef kitchen in 19th place is Richie. He says, “I know I messed up today, but I’m super proud of the things that I’ve done. This has been the craziest experience.”

