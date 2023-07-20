‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 7 recap: Whose dreams went up in smoke in ‘Trial By Fire’? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the home chefs face their first team challenge when they’re tasked with pairing up with another region and grilling a delicious meal for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel in the all-new “Trial by Fire: Field Challenge” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, July 19 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE ‘MasterChef 13’ contestant Amanda Clark Katz on ‘devastating’ elimination: ‘I really wish I wouldn’t have made those darn tacos’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

SEE Everything to know about ‘MasterChef’ Season 13: Meet the cast, judges and predict the winner

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The Top 19 home chefs are back in the kitchen with their first Mystery Box Challenge – apples! Jennifer‘s Apple Spice Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting and Caramel Drizzle took the top prize, saving the South region from elimination and earning Jennifer an immunity pin for this week. Richie‘s Spiced Homecakes with Apple Compote and Tarragon Whipped Cream got him eliminated, bringing the Northeast region down to four contestants remaining. But enough about last week – let’s get to tonight’s team challenge!

8:05 p.m. — The episode opens with the chefs surrounded by explosions and cars on fire. The Ventura Fire Department comes in to save the day, which leads Gordon to reveal the season’s first field challenge. They’ll cook a wonderful lunch for 101 firefighters and emergency personal. They’ll compete in two teams, with two regions per team. The winning team will be safe from elimination. Someone on the losing team could be heading home. As last week’s challenge winner, Jennifer will choose which regions pair up. She decides the South will team up with the Midwest, hoping to benefit from their strength on the grill. They’ll be the the Red Team, while the Blue Team will be the Northeast and the West — both of which only have four contestants remaining. That means this challenge will be 10 chefs vs. 8.

8:12 p.m. — Next, team captains are chosen. Jennifer will lead the Red Team and Brynn will head up the Blue Team. The chefs have 75 minutes to cook before their guests arrive. The judges will check a sample plate in 30 minutes. Time starts now! The Red Team appears to be making steak and potatoes, while the Blue Team will grill pork chops. Joe says regardless of captain, the grill master will most likely decide this contest. Ryan expresses concern about his Blue Team cooking pork chops, which absolutely can’t be undercooked. The Red Team may have an advantage with an ability to cook a rare or medium-rare steak.

8:20 p.m. — The judges walk around each station and give the home cooks some pointers. After 30 minutes pass, it’s time for a taste test. The Blue Team has prepared Ancho Rubbed Pork Chop with Avocado Crema, Citrus Slaw, Black Eyed Pea Salad and Cornbread Muffin. Joe says the pork chop is slightly burned and dry, but Gordon says the dish has great potential. “It just needs to come together.” The Red Team has prepared New York Strip with Chimichurri Sauce, Glazed Carrots, Mashed Potato and Compound Butter. Gordon says the cook on the steak is beautiful, but the “smear” of mashed potato isn’t nearly enough for a firefighter, and on top of that it’s lumpy. Grant is at the mashed potato station, so this isn’t looking good for him.

8:32 p.m. — The firefighters have arrived and they look hungry! They’ll grab a plate from each team and vote for which they like better. The team with the most votes at the end of the day wins. The Red Team is off to a rough start when Gordon notices their carrots are ice cold. They reheat those before serving up the first six plates. There’s a lot more to go! As Joe visits the first guests, they appear to love the Red Team’s steak, but the Blue Team’s pork is undercooked. Gordon is furious.

8:45 p.m. — Brynn realizes the grill is no easy task, with high winds cutting down the heat. Rather than blame Ryan and James, she wisely moves all hands on deck to help them, checking temperatures and organizing the pork chops before the next group of lunchers arrive. Over on the Red Team, Gordon is still screaming about the mashed potatoes. Grant is pissed off and embarrassed. The water just can’t seem to boil hot enough to cook these potatoes through, so he uses and immersion blender. On Joe’s second go-round, diners at one table vote for the steak over the pork chop 4-2. Another table was split 3-3. With just a few dozen diners left to serve, the Red Team puts out a few raw steaks, which leads Gordon to launch one across the parking lot.

8:50 p.m. — Panic hits the Red Team when they run out of mashed potatoes. They think on their feet and grill mushrooms, but Gordon is annoyed to say the least. The lack of mashed potatoes definitely loses a few votes, with the next table Joe polls voting 5-1 for the pork chop. The challenge finally comes to an end, and now the firefighters will officially vote for the best dish. The Blue Team was just too slow and didn’t even serve all the diners. Yikes!

8:55 p.m. — Gordon reveals the Red Team is the winner of this challenge. They are safe and someone from the Blue Team will be heading home. Jennifer has won yet another advantage ahead of the next challenge.

9:02 p.m. — For the Blue Team, Gordon calls forward Brynn, Ryan and James. Brynn was the captain of a team that couldn’t even complete dinner service. Meanwhile, Ryan and James were manning the grill that inconsistently cooked all of those pork chops. The judges deliberate and decide the home cook going home in 18th place is Ryan. He pledges to continue cooking and states, “I knew the risk and I didn’t deliver, but it’s a blessing to have made it this far in the competition.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on FOX. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “MasterChef” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions