‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 8 recap: Which 2 home cooks were eliminated in ‘Birds of a Feather’ Mystery Box Challenge? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the top 17 home chefs return to the kitchen for their second Mystery Box Challenge, but this time with a twist – one region will begin the challenge 10 minutes behind the rest. With one box per region, the chefs must race against time to incorporate flavors from home in their dishes and impress the judges in the all-new “Birds of a Feather Mystery Box” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, August 2 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The top 18 home chefs faced their first team challenge when they were tasked with pairing up with another region and grilling a delicious meal for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel. Jennifer paired the South with the Midwest and led the Red Team to victory with their menu of New York Strip with Chimichurri Sauce, Glazed Carrots, Mashed Potato and Compound Butter. Brynn’s Blue Team, which included the Northeast and West regions, lost — sending Brynn and grill masters James and Ryan to the bottom three. Ultimately Ryan was sent home for his subpar performance grilling 101 pork chops. But enough about last week – let’s get to tonight’s Mystery Box Challenge!

8:05 p.m. — The chefs enter the kitchen to see their mystery boxes waiting for them. Gordon points out there is just one box per region. When they lift the box is a simple whole chicken. Joe explains they can divide the chicken amongst their team as they like, but each team only has one butcher. “If your chicken gets mangled, you don’t get another one!” They have 60 minutes to cook an “amazing” chicken dish. Jennifer, as last week’s winning team captain, has one advantage. She chooses one region to start this challenge 10 minutes late — the Midwest. Jennifer targets the team that helped her win last week — savage! I like it. Their 60 minutes starts now!

8:15 p.m. — Teams begin butchering their chickens. Right off the bat, Brynn looks unhappy about getting the breast and giving the thighs to Purvi. Meanwhile, Sav (South) rips through that chicken like it’s nothing. She raises and butchers chickens on her own farm, clearly the top butcher in the bunch. As everyone begins cooking, the Midwest just stands there waiting. Finally they’re able to get started and Wayne hits the butcher block.

8:30 p.m. — Charles (Midwest) took the innards of the chicken and opted not to take any main parts of the bird. He says he grew up poor and he’s used to cooking from scraps. Gordon is flabbergasted. “You’re on a different planet!” the judge exclaims. With 30 minutes left in the challenge, the judges warn Kendal (South) he needs to redeem himself after a couple subpar performances. Joe says Sarah (Midwest) is taking a “big risk” with her roulade dish. She’s never made it before, but there’s no turning back. Also struggling is Lizzie (West) who doesn’t have enough time to cook the dish she initially wanted. She’s asking her team to “save” her. Over at the Northeast station, Gordon is drooling over the idea of Purvi’s buttered chicken.

8:35 p.m. — Time expires and the judges peruse the room, seeking out the best and worst dishes in the kitchen. They’ll start by tasting the top dishes, beginning with Brynn from the Northeast. Her Chicken Cacciatore with Roasted Asparagus & Crispy Chicken Skin, with Chicken Liver Mousse is “rustic, charming” and plays to her background. Joe calls it “satisfying” and a “well-executed home dish.” Gordon wishes she had used the thigh, but knows Purvi fought her for it. Representing the South is Kendal with his BBQ Chicken Breast with Homemade Memphis BBQ Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts. It’s beautifully plated and Gordon says his homemade sauce needs to be bottled and sold. Joe says it’s a rare occasion that a home cook creates something the three judges can’t.

8:40 p.m. — The best team from the Midwest is Grant‘s Chicken Marsala with White Wine & Mushroom Sauce and Mashed Potatoes. It’s “rustic” but has “sophisticated flavor.” Aarón envisions it as a course at a very nice restaurant, but it needs a hit of acid. The last top dish of the night is Kennedy from the West. Her Crispy Chicken Thigh with Spaetzle and Braised Cabbage is “cooked beautifully” and “crispy.” Aarón calls it “remarkably delicious.” Joe says Kennedy is “playing this game at the highest level.”

8:45 p.m. — The judges take a few minutes to deliberate. The winner of this Mystery Box Challenge is Kennedy! She has won the immunity pin for next week and saves her entire team from tonight’s elimination. Nobody is happier than Lizzie, who looked certain she’d be going home.

8:50 p.m. — Now it’s time for the worst dishes of the night. From the Northeast is Purvi with her Butter Chicken with Homemade Naan Bread. Gordon calls it a “shocking misfire” and says “it looks dull.” The bread is raw. The most disappointing chef in the South is Jennifer, who really tanked after two wins in a row. Her Roasted Chicken Breast with Charred Greens, Chicken Gravy and Southern Flavored Risotto “looks strange.” The chicken is an “afterthought” and Joe thinks the risotto is overcooked. “It’s not really a dish,” he says. Aarón likes the seasoning on the chicken.

8:55 p.m. — The dish from the Midwest that fell short belongs to Sarah. Her Chicken Roulade with Roasted Potatoes and Tomato & Cucumber Salad is “dry.” Gordon commends her gumption, but she “played it all wrong.” Aarón says it tastes like it’s from an Italian chain restaurant, and that’s not a good thing.

9:02 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide that two home cooks will go home tonight. “The dishes were that bad,” says Joe. The two contestants leaving tonight are Sarah and Purvi. Jennifer is the lone survivor. Gordon warns the Southern cook, “You dodged a bullet tonight.” Purvi pledges to continue on with her cooking. Sarah says regardless of the outcome “it was the best experience.”

