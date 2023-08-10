‘MasterChef’ season 13 episode 9 recap: Who was eliminated in ‘United Cakes of America’ challenge? [LIVE BLOG]

Tonight on “MasterChef,” the remaining home chefs face the hardest challenge yet in this scrumptious celebration of “MasterChef’s” 250th episode! The kitchen heats up when last week’s immunity winner, Kennedy, is tasked with assigning each contestant with an iconic cake to recreate in the all-new “United Cakes of America” episode of “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” airing Wednesday, August 9 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

SEE Purvi Dogra (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: ‘Getting eliminated on butter chicken is a nightmare for me’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

Entering its 13th season with an all-new theme, “MasterChef: United Tastes of America” sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

SEE Sarah Fry (‘MasterChef 13’) elimination interview: The 10-minute time penalty ‘cost me everything’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

8:00 p.m. — Previously on “MasterChef”! The top 17 home chefs returned to the MasterChef kitchen for another Mystery Box Challenge – chicken! When time was up, Kennedy won immunity with her Crispy Chicken Thigh with Spaetzle and Braised Cabbage — and kept the West region safe. Jennifer (South), Purvi (Northeast) and Sarah (Midwest) landed in the bottom three. The judges decided to send both Sarah and Purvi home, saving only Jennifer. Now 15 home cooks remain. Let’s see who bakes the best cake!

8:08 p.m. — The home cooks return to the MasterChef kitchen to find the judges celebrating their 250th episode. That’s quite a feat! Gordon then reveals a table of iconic cakes that each chef will be assigned. He then calls Kennedy forward to assign a cake to each contestant. She tries to go easy on her teammates from the West, saving the most difficult cakes for Wayne (Midwest), Kyle (Midwest) and Kolby (South). Kennedy heads back upstairs to watch challenge unfold. The home cooks have 90 minutes to bake a cake identical to the one displayed in front of them. Let’s go!

8:15 p.m. — Madame Donut is feeling confident with her key lime pie, stating that desserts are her “thing.” Jennifer pledges that after messing up last week, she plans to be back in the top three. Gordon walks over to Wayne’s station, looks at the nine layer cake and simply says, “Let’s be honest, you’re f***ed!” Wayne quickly realizes his batter is way too thick and he could be on the verge of disaster.

8:30 p.m. — With over half the time elapsed, troubles begin to arise for Madame Donut (her pie isn’t setting), Kendal (his cream is running all over the floor!) and Lizzie (she still hasn’t pulled her cake out of the oven). Kyle hasn’t begun the garnish and he’s got one of the most detailed cakes of the bunch. His vanilla buttercream is a total disaster. He puts cream cheese in the frosting, knowing it’s a mistake, but just hoping it will thicken up the consistency. It doesn’t go unnoticed by the judges. As time elapses, Kyle isn’t even close to finished. Yikes!

8:35 p.m. — This challenge is finished! For better or worse, the home cooks relieved to be finished. The judges take a quick glance at everyone’s cake before picking the top four. Kyle says, “I’m interested to hear what the judges have to say. But I’m also hoping someone pulls the fire alarm.”

8:42 p.m. — Representing the Northeast is Brynn with her Red Velvet Cake. Gordon says it’s “elegant” and identical to the original. Aarón says it tastes great, but could use more filling between the layers. Representing the South is Kolby with his Apple Stack Cake. Joe calls it “moist” and “spot on.” Gordon calls it one of Kolby’s best performances yet. Representing the Midwest is Wayne! He looks gobsmacked that his 9 Layer Smith Island Cake was chosen. Gordon says it’s “visually not perfect,” he’s still impressed. It was considered the most difficult cake of all. Aarón commends him for “doing what was necessary.” Joe calls it “quite good.” Last up, representing the West is Lizzie’s Marionberry Cake. Aarón says it has all the right elements. Joe calls it “quite perfect.”

8:45 p.m. — The judges deliberate and decide the winner of this week’s immunity pin is Kolby! That guarantees him immunity for next week’s challenge and saves the entire South team tonight.

8:58 p.m. — Now it’s time to bring forward the worst cakes from each region. Representing the Northeast is Nina’s German Chocolate Cake. Joe says it’s not aesthetically pleasing to the eye, while Gordon adds, “It’s very wet in the middle.” The cake is simply too moist. From the Midwest is Kyle with his Meyer Lemon Cake. Joe says “every aspect of it is incorrect” and “it’s a mess.” Aarón criticizes him for putting cream cheese in the frosting. Joe says it tastes like something between cheesecake and carrot cake. Last up, representing the West is Madame Donut’s Key Lime Pie. She’s embarrassed to fail on a dessert, something she’s known for in Hawaii. Gordon says the pie looks like it “sat in the sun for three hours.” Aarón says the custard barely set, but it has great flavor. Joe says the crust is burnt. Gordon calls her cream piping “amateurish.”

9:02 p.m. — The judges take time to deliberate. They decide the home cook going home tonight in 15th place is Kyle. The Midwest takes a big hit. Gordon says he thought Kyle would be in their Top 10. Kyle gets emotional, stating the challenge got the better of him, but it’s been an honor. I didn’t expect to see Kyle go home this early — but you never know what challenge can send a home cook packing. That’s a wrap for tonight!

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on FOX. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “MasterChef” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions