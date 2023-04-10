‘MasterChef’ season 13 sets premiere date: See new promo poster featuring Gordon Ramsay [Exclusive]

“MasterChef: United Tastes of America” enters its 13th season with an all-new theme Wednesday, May 24 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT on FOX). Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich return for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. See the exclusive new promotional poster below.

The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

In Season 12, Dara Yu took home the “MasterChef” title, becoming the youngest winner ever at age 20. She previously competed on “MasterChef Junior” at the age of 12 where she finished in second place. “I swear I blacked out,” she told Gold Derby after her win. “A weight was lifted from my back. It took me a while to process that.”

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers.

