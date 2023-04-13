Matt Blankinship (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘Sometimes that’s just how the cookie crumbles’

On Wednesday’s seventh episode of “Survivor 44,” Matt Blankinship was left vulnerable following Jeff Probst‘s latest twist at the immunity challenge. In the challenge, the merged tribe was split into two groups and as a member of the losing group, Matt became one of only four players up for elimination. He couldn’t convince a Ratu alliance so save him so he was voted out as the first member of the jury. Read on for his “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

“I don’t think that tribe split could have been any worse for me,” Matt stated after leaving the game. “But sometimes that’s just how the cookie crumbles.” In the tribe split challenge, Matt was a member of the losing team that also included Brandon Cottom, Jaime Lynn Ruiz, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho and Lauren Harpe. Per the twist, they’d be the only ones to vote at the next Tribal Council, with the other players all immune and safely watching on from the jury box. Brandon was the last member of the group standing in the challenge so he also had immunity, leaving only four players open to be voted for.

Unfortunately for Matt, Brandon, Jaime and Lauren held a majority as original Ratu members and over the course of the day made it clear to Matt and Yam Yam that they’d be sticking together as a block. That left only Matt and Yam Yam to fight for survival. In a second twist among the winning group, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt earned a new Control a Vote Advantage that allowed her to eventually control Lauren’s vote for Yam Yam, but that was not enough to save Matt in the end. He was voted out by the three votes from Yam Yam, Brandon, and Jaime.

When Ratu was debating between Matt and Yam Yam, the decision came down to the connections each of them had in the game. Yam Yam was a vulnerable player with only Carolyn as a solid ally in the game and if they got rid of him then there would be less blowback from the other players. To a similar point, Matt had a lot of connections and leaving him in the game keeps the original Soka numbers big. Lauren was also deeply concerned with Matt’s close connection to Frannie Marin and, calling them a “dynamic duo,” saw a chance to separate a strong pair in the game.

There is no doubt that the most prominent story for Matt in the game was the bond he developed with his showmance partner. In his exit interview, he concluded by sending a message directly to her. “Frannie, I feel like we developed an incredible relationship within the game and also outside of the game,” he said. “I’m so very proud of you for winning and I don’t want you to blame yourself for what happened.”

