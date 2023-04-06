Matt Damon reflects his (lack of) Oscar speech for ‘Good Will Hunting’

Matt Damon sat on Jimmy Fallon’s couch Wednesday night to shill a bit for the movie “Air,” in which he stars as the real life Nike marketing genius Sonny Vaccaro who convinced Michael Jordan to sign with the shoe company. The “Tonight Show” visit opened with a bit of numerology—the movie opened on 4/5/23, and the numbers Michael Jordan wore in his career were a 45 and a 23. Aha! Also, it was 20 years to the date of Damon first meeting his wife Luciana Barroso, and also, as Fallon put it, “25 years since this,” showing a photo of Damon and his “Air” co-star/director Ben Affleck winning their Best Original Screenplay Oscars for “Good Will Hunting.”

This led to an always-welcome walk down memory lane.

Damon, looking at the picture, explained how just one year prior to the win he and Affleck were home watching the awards on television like everyone else. There was “no adjustment period” for their sudden fame. Also, given the pair’s lifelong love of once-perennial losers the Boston Red Sox (no disrespect, just stating facts!), they didn’t write a speech. Damon said that even considering writing something would have put the hex on it.

“If I ever said, ‘Hey, we should think about a speech,’ I would just flash forward to 50 years later in a bar with him going ‘could you believe we practiced a speech for THE OSCARS?!?’”

I think the best part of this story is the idea that Ben and Matt would still be pals 50 years later. Halfway there!

Damon then talked about Artists Equity, the new company he and Affleck have created, which offers profit sharing to its crew, and also, apparently, Korean BBQ lunches. Additionally, yes, when people see him in the street they shout, “How do you like them apples?” Or (said with a sigh) they repeat his name like the puppet in “Team America: World Police.”

Later in the chat, he gave one of the better lines I’ve seen on a film promo tour: “Yeah, it doesn’t seem like something that would be a great movie,” he said about “Air,” adding “it’s about a shoe deal? But trust me, it’s really great!”

