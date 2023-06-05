Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’) leads Drama Supporting Actor Emmy odds, but who’s in 2nd place?

Matthew Macfadyen looks to be eyeing a second Emmy prize for Best Drama Supporting Actor. With the absence of his co-star and previous nominee Kieran Culkin, who has upgraded to lead, the road to victory seems to be pretty clear given his Emmy win last year in what was a very tough category, but there are some quality contenders that can stand in his way.

Macfadyen was the only acting win for the defending Best Drama Series champ last year, beating out co-stars Culkin and Nicholas Braun in his category, which catapults him to frontrunner status for the final season of the show. He has the overwhelming support of all 11 Editors, 13 Expert journalists, 21 Top 24 Users, and 19 All-Star Top 24. With the last season delivering on its momentum and his character Tom Wambsgans getting a multitude of standout scenes and storylines, it is understandable why he is looking like the one to beat.

Right behind him in second place is Giancarlo Esposito for “Better Call Saul” sitting at 7/1 odds, also contending for the series’ final installment. This is a more tricky placement given that he missed out on a nomination for the show last year as well as the fact that he only appeared in two out of the six episodes eligible for contention. However, he has a total of five Emmy nominations, his last four of which he earned in three years for “Better Call Saul” and “The Mandalorian,” and he does have the support of one Expert, so he certainly should not be counted out especially like with Macfadyen, it would be the last time to recognize him for this show.

Not too far off is F. Murray Abraham in third place for “The White Lotus: Sicily,” who has two Experts backing him up and 8/1 odds. He has a Golden Globe nomination to his name and gave the winning speech when the show won Best Drama Ensemble at the SAG Awards. The previous installment of “The White Lotus” was very successful with its actors, with three men mentioned in the supporting actor category for limited series, the winner being Murray Bartlett, so perhaps Abraham may be able to follow those footsteps.

Both Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”) and Alan Ruck (“Succession”) trail with tied 21/2 odds. Smith is a previous nominee for “The Crown” and could benefit off the prequel’s success stemming from its predecessor “Game of Thrones,” while Ruck has never been nominated for “Succession” and it will be the final chance now that there may be an open slot, given Culkin is gone and the last two seasons had three actors from the show get in.

“Succession” co-star Braun is then tied with John Lithgow (“The Old Man”) at 14/1 odds. Braun has been the comedic relief for “Succession” and has two previous nominations, while Lithgow is an Emmy darling for “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “Dexter” and “The Crown,” and has the support of one Expert and received a Golden Globe nomination for “The Old Man.”

Rounding out the category in eighth place is Jonathan Pryce at 16/1 odds for “The Crown,” who is off the heels of his counterparts and Emmy nominees Smith and Tobias Menzies, playing Prince Philip. Pryce also achieved Golden Globe recognition for his performance this season, and would be the first actor playing the role to receive a nomination for his first season, as Smith and Menzies were only nominated on their second try.

But this race of nominees is closer than some think; other potential contenders include Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”) at 20/1, who was snubbed for the last two seasons but garnered an individual Screen Actors Guild nomination alongside Bob Odenkirk and could benefit if the series does well.

Then there is perhaps a father-son duo in Emmy nominees Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”) at 22/1, and his father Stellan Skarsgård (“Andor”) at 44/1, both in acclaimed series and as with the former, has become a prominent figure on the final season after nabbing a Guest Actor nomination the year prior.

And as aforementioned with “The White Lotus,” if this season does as well as it did last year, supporting actors like Tom Hollander (68/1), Michael Imperioli (70/1), Theo James (100/1) and Will Sharpe (100/1) could be added with Abraham.

