‘Succession’s’ Matthew Macfadyen could be latest drama supporting actor Emmy winner to go back to back

For months fans have speculated who would succeed the late Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as the head of Waystar Royco on HBO’s critically acclaimed drama “Succession.” In the end, after the GoJo deal was approved by the board — and with Shiv (Sarah Snook) acting as the deciding vote — the servile Tom Wambsgans came out on top. And now it seems like his portrayer, Matthew Macfadyen, might as well.

The British actor, who beat out co-stars Kieran Culkin and Nicholas Braun to take home the Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actor last year after revealing emotional new depths to Tom as he prepared to go to prison, is in a good position to repeat and become the latest performer to go back to back in the category, which loves consecutive winners. With Culkin — who was arguably the MVP of the show’s fourth and final season — competing against Cox and Jeremy Strong in the race for Best Drama Actor this year, Macfadyen’s path to the top appears to be almost devoid of obstacles. He currently sits in first place in Gold Derby’s combined odds at 4/1. But while he’s a strong frontrunner, there is still plenty of competition.

Sitting just behind Macfadyen in second place with 7/1 odds is yet another Emmy favorite: “Better Call Saul’s” Giancarlo Esposito, who, like Macfadyen, is also eligible for the final season of a beloved cable drama. Meanwhile, Esposito’s co-star Jonathan Banks sits in ninth place (20/1 odds). Voters have often been swayed by the finality of a program’s eligibility, but while the TV academy likes the “Breaking Bad” prequel well enough, it’s yet to take home a single Emmy. This bodes well for Macfadyen, but he’ll face heavy competition from inside his own house, too, which could end up harming his chances.

In addition to Macfadyen, “Succession” stars Alan Ruck (fifth place, 21/2 odds), Braun (sixth place, 14/1) and Alexander Skarsgård (10th, 20/1) are all sitting in the top 10. Each has had their moment in the sun during the show’s final season, but Emmy voters haven’t nominated four performers from the same show in the category since “The West Wing” in 2002 (John Spencer won). Still, even with a restricted ballot and a few more worthwhile competitors — F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus,” third), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon,” fourth), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”, seventh) and Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown,” eighth) — anything is possible.

Should Macfadyen triumph in September, he’ll join a number of actors who’ve taken home the Emmy for Best Drama Supporting Actor in consecutive years. Peter Dinklage did it most recently in 2018 and 2019 for his turn as Tyrion Lannister on “Game of Thrones.” Michael Conrad (“Hill Street Blues,” 1981-82), Larry Drake (“L.A. Law,” 1988-89), Stuart Margolin (“The Rockford Files,” 1979-80) and Ray Walston (“Picket Fences,” 1995-96) are the other actors to have completed the feat (Art Carney, Don Knotts and Carl Reiner all won their Emmys prior to the category splitting into drama and comedy). “Breaking Bad’s” Aaron Paul, a three-time champ, is actually the only multi-time winner who didn’t win any of his Emmys in consecutive years.

While “Succession” was never really about who would be the next CEO, after a final season that saw the Roy family fall apart in the wake of its patriarch’s death and come together only to fall apart again because of his toxic legacy, it makes sense that Tom– a yes man willing to do whatever it takes to succeed — is the last man standing. And it would only be fitting if Macfadyen were to find himself in a similar place when all is said and done.

