Matthew Macfadyen (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Matthew Macfadyen is entering the “Succession” episode “Tailgate Party” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. “Tailgate Party” aired on May 7, 2023, and is the seventh episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and final season.

In “Tailgate Party,” hoping to work the angles on the GoJo deal, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) ask Shiv (Sarah Snook) to invite a political insider to Logan’s (Brian Cox) pre-election day party. Later, Connor (Alan Ruck) considers whether to adjust his ambitions after receiving intel from the Mencken team, while Kendall and Roman catch wind of a potentially fortuitous scandal. According to Snook, series creator Jesse Armstrong was influenced by “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” in approaching a vicious argument between Shiv and her husband Tom (Macfadyen). The episode was written by Will Tracy and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

This is Macfadyen’s third Emmy nomination in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category, winning the trophy in 2022. For this 2023 contest, he is competing against his “Succession” castmates Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Alexander Skarsgard as well as “The White Lotus” players F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, Michael Imperioli and Will Sharpe.

“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing nods and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

