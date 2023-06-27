Will ‘Jeopardy!’ win Mayim Bialik the Emmy that eluded her on ‘The Big Bang Theory’?

She’s the queen of brainy TV. Following her long stint on “The Big Bang Theory” as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler, Mayim Bialik, herself a neuroscientist, took over as host of “Jeopardy!” following the death of longtime presenter Alex Trebek. Those are such big shoes to fill that it took two people to fill them: Bialik trades off hosting duties with past “Jeopardy!” super-champion Ken Jennings. Now Bialik is on the Primetime Emmy ballot for Best Game Show Host. Will she win her elusive first trophy from the television academy?

But wait, you might be wondering if you’re an eagle-eyed awards watcher, doesn’t “Jeopardy!” usually compete at the Daytime Emmys? Indeed it did, but a lot has changed in TV in the last few years. Streaming services have made television a lot less linear and thereby made time slots a lot less relevant. So over the last two years the awards have been restructured, resulting in game shows like “Jeopardy!” shifting over to the Primetime Emmys.

That gives Bialik the opportunity to exact some Emmy revenge. She previously earned four straight nominations for Best Comedy Supporting Actress for her role on “Big Bang,” but she never won. Now she’s occupying a role that Trebek won eight Emmys for over the course of his long tenure. He won Emmys even while battling cancer, prevailing in 2019, 2020, and posthumously in 2021. What followed was an unusually controversial search for a new host, which led to the ouster of then-executive producer Mike Richards. Now that things have settled down, perhaps the series will resume raking in Emmys.

Bialik’s biggest challenge is probably her own co-host Ken Jennings. They’re listed on the ballot separately, so they’ll be competing against each other as hosts instead of together. Will voters rally behind one or the other, or might they split votes, costing both of them the trophy? Bialik has more of a relationship with the TV academy thanks to “Big Bang,” but Jennings is more closely associated with the “Jeopardy!” brand thanks to his run as one of the show’s most successful contestants of all time. This isn’t always a problem, of course; Tom Bergeron was balloted separately from his “Dancing with the Stars” co-hosts, and he still managed to win one. Which way do you think this race will go?

