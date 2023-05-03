Mckenna Grace would make Emmys history with nomination for ‘A Friend of the Family’

In 2021, 15-year-old Mckenna Grace broke new ground as the first child ever nominated for a guest acting Emmy. The notice came for her performance as Esther Keyes on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which could bring her another Best Drama Guest Actress bid this year. She also currently has a shot at a nomination for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress for Peacock’s “A Friend of the Family,” which would make her the all-time youngest performer with mentions in multiple Emmy categories.

Grace, whose 17th birthday will precede the 2023 Emmy nominations announcement by 17 days, appears on “A Friend of the Family” as Jan Broberg, a future actress who was kidnapped at ages 12 and 14 by her neighbor, Robert Berchtold. The true crime series also stars Jake Lacy as Berchtold and Colin Hanks and Anna Paquin as Broberg’s parents. (Watch our exclusive video interview with Grace.)

Grace would take said multi-category age record from Kristy McNichol, who has held it since 1980. McNichol was two months away from turning 18 when she received her sole Best Drama Actress notice for “Family” after having earned three supporting bids for the same series between 1977 and 1979.

At this point, the youngest person to have achieved TV academy recognition for two different roles is Angelina Jolie, who was a double nominee at age 23 for the 1998 telefilms “Gia” (lead) and “George Wallace” (supporting). She surpassed Patty Duke (comedy actress, “The Patty Duke Show,” 1964; TV movie/limited series actress, “My Sweet Charlie,” 1970) by a margin of 95 days.

Whether she is nominated this year for “A Friend of the Family” or “The Handmaid’s Tale” (or both), Grace would be the fourth youngest actor with multiple Emmy bids to her name. McNichol, who once topped this list, now ranks third behind Fred Savage (13-14, comedy actor, “The Wonder Years,” 1989-1990) and Millie Bobby Brown (13-14, drama supporting actress, “Stranger Things,” 2017-2018). The potential new top five would be rounded out by Sara Gilbert (18-19, comedy supporting actress, “Roseanne,” 1993-1994).

A victory in either category would make Grace the fifth youngest acting Emmy winner ever, behind Roxana Zal (14, TV movie/limited series supporting actress, “Something About Amelia,” 1984), McNichol (15-16, drama supporting actress, “Family,” 1977 and 1979) and Scott Jacoby (16, drama supporting actor, “That Certain Summer,” 1973). The only other child actor who has prevailed in any category is Anthony Murphy (17, TV movie/limited series actor, “Tom Brown’s Schooldays,” 1973), who Grace would outpace by about two months.

According to Gold Derby, Grace will have to overcome 100-to-1 odds in order to receive a notice for either of her performances, but that didn’t stop 2022 nominees such as Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment”), Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”) and Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”). Her status as a past Emmy contender also gives her an advantage in both races, as does the fact that “A Friend of the Family” has what it takes to be a major player for Peacock. Since she’s already made Emmys history once, she can certainly do it again.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions