6 MCU stars who could compete at this year’s Emmys: Elizabeth Olsen, Stellan Skarsgard, Jeff Bridges …

The MCU has featured almost every A-list actor working in Hollywood from veterans like Robert Redford to up-and-coming stars like Simu Liu and Kathryn Newton. So, naturally, it’s easy to spot an MCU alum whenever you’re watching another TV show or movie — and this Emmy awards season is no different. Here are six MCU actors past and present who could be nominated for an Emmy this year.

Donald Glover — “Atlanta”

Okay, so admittedly Glover isn’t the first name you think of when you conjure up MCU actors, but he did feature in a scene with Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” as Aaron Davis, who is actually the Prowler in the comics. Glover already has 10 Emmy nominations to his name and won two in 2017 for directing and starring in “Atlanta.” He’s back in contention this year for the same show and is predicted to pick up a Comedy Actor nomination alongside Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”), Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), and “Only Murders in the Building” duo Steve Martin and Martin Short. Glover plays Earnest “Earn” Marks, a Princeton University dropout who struggles in Atlanta, Georgia, as the music manager to Brian Tyree Henry‘s Paper Boi.

Brian Tyree Henry — “Atlanta”

Glover’s costar Henry is also back in the conversation. He plays the aforementioned Paper Boi (real name Alfred Miles), who is Earn’s cousin. Paper Boi tries to find success as a music artist but struggles with signs of depression throughout the show. He featured as Phastos in the MCU’s “Eternals.”Henry has two prior Emmy bids: one for Drama Guest Actor for “This is Us” in 2017 and one for Comedy Supporting Actor for “Atlanta” in 2018. It’s the latter category he’s vying for this year, but he is in the second tier behind the predicted eight nominees of Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”), Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”), Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”), Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Harrison Ford (“Shrinking,”) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”). Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) is also ahead of him.

Jeff Bridges — “The Old Man”

Over to drama now and it’s the MCU’s first-ever villain, Oscar-winner Jeff Bridges — who in “The Old Man” plays former CIA operative and Vietnam veteran Dan Chase, who has been living off-grid for decades but suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of the CIA. Bridges played Obadiah Stane in “Iron Man,” which kicked off the entire MCU. Now, he is predicted to pick up an Emmy bid for his starring role in “The Old Man.” We expect him to be pitted against Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragon”), Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”), Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”), and, in top spot, Brian Cox (“Succession”). This would only be Bridges’ second Emmy nomination after his first came in 2010 — for Movie/Limited Series actor for “A Dog Year.”

F. Murray Abraham — “The White Lotus”

Abraham is a more recent MCU star — he voiced Khonshu in the Disney+ miniseries “Moon Knight,” which starred Oscar Isaac as the titular anti-hero. Abraham reaped an Emmy bid for his voice performance in that show in 2022. Abraham, who won an Oscar in 1985 for “Amadeus,” is also expected to be nominated for Drama Supporting Actor for “The White Lotus.” He plays Bert Di Grasso, the elderly, womanizing father of Michael Imperioli‘s Dominic. While an ailing man, he is still drawn to young women and considers himself virile, while he’s also keen throughout the series to reconnect with his Italian heritage. He’s ranked third in our odds chart for that category ahead of John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), and behind “Succession” duo Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen (who is in top spot). This would be Abraham’s fourth Emmy nomination after two for Drama Guest Actor nominations (in 2015 and 2018, respectively) for “Homeland” and that aforementioned one for “Moon Knight.”

Stellan Skarsgård — “Andor”

Skarsgård played Erik Selvig in several MCU projects, including “Thor” and “The Avengers.” This Swedish import is right on the precipice of making our eight predicted nominees for Drama Supporting Actor, which are currently made up of Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin (“Succession”), F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul”), Matt Smith (“House of the Dragon”), John Lithgow (“The Old Man”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Crown”), and Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”). However, he has the same odds as Banks so could easily crack this list and earn his second Emmy nomination. His first came in 2019 for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for “Chernobyl.” In “Andor,” he plays Luthen Rael, who is the man responsible for getting Diego Luna‘s Cassian Andor into the Rebel Alliance. A key figure in the alliance, he poses publicly as an antique dealer in Coruscant, the capital of the Empire.

Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”

Last but not least is the enigmatic Olsen, who has kind of taken over the MCU in her role as Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch. She earned her first and only Emmy nomination for playing the character in the limited series “WandaVision,” but this writer thinks she deserved an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her villainous turn in last year’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” She is in the Emmy conversation this year for the same category she was nominated in last time — TV Movie/Limited Series Actress. In this show, which is based on a true story, Olsen portrays Texan housewife Candy Montgomery, who was accused of murdering her best friend with an axe in 1980. We expect her to pick up a nomination, too, as we’ve ranked her fifth out of the six predicted nominees, just above Vera Farmiga (“Five Days at Memorial”). Ahead of her are Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”), Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”), Emily Blunt (“The English”), and Jessica Chastain (“George and Tammy”).

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions