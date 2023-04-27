Medusa makes history on ‘The Masked Singer’: ‘I’m gonna replay this in my mind forever’

For the first eight seasons of “The Masked Singer,” if a contestant didn’t receive enough votes to qualify for the next round, they would be forced to unmask and reveal their true identity in front of America. Season 9, however, introduced a new twist known as the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. This allowed the panelists (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) to save an eliminated singer by ringing a bell. During the April 26 episode, saved contestants Medusa, Gargoyle and Mantis competed to make history on “The Masked Singer” and be the first person ever to re-enter the competition, and Medusa prevailed.

Medusa’s triumph wasn’t much of a surprise. After all, the audience went absolutely crazy after she belted out “Mercy” on Wednesday’s show. “I felt very emotional just singing this song, and to have this reaction, I’m gonna replay this in my mind forever,” she stated through tears.

Once host Nick Cannon announced that Medusa had received the most votes, Nicole shouted, “That’s my girl!” Don’t forget, Nicole is the one who originally rang the bell for Medusa during the third episode, giving her a chance to return to Fox’s reality TV show.

Jenny noted, “We’re gonna have one hell of a Quarterfinals,” as the snake-haired villainess slithered off the stage. Medusa now has to prepare for next week’s Quarterfinals, where she’ll face off against California Roll, Macaw and UFO.

Win or lose, Medusa has already cemented herself in the “Masked Singer” history books as the first eliminated contestant to return. But … who is she?! We’ve been keeping track of the panelists’ guesses throughout her journey on the show, and here is the list of potential celebrities: Ellie Goulding, Lorde, Meghan Markle, Tove Lo, Apple Martin, Dakota Johnson, Florence Welch, Shirley Manson, Susan Boyle and Kesha.

So far on “TMS,” Medusa has performed four solo songs: “Happier Than Ever” during the Season 9 premiere, “Dancing Queen” during “ABBA Night,” “New York, New York” during “New York Night” and “Mercy” during “Battle of the Saved.” She won the audience vote every week except for “New York Night,” where she was bested by California Roll.

Does Medusa have what it takes to go the distance and take home the Golden Mask for Season 9? As a refresher, the first eight winners have been Monster (T-Pain), Fox (Wayne Brady), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), Sun (LeAnn Rimes), Piglet (Nick Lachey), Queen of Hearts (Jewel), Firefly (Teyana Taylor) and Harp (Amber Riley).

