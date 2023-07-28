Melanie Lynskey (‘Yellowjackets’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Melanie Lynskey is entering the “Yellowjackets” episode “Burial” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actress. “Burial” aired on May 12, 2023, and is the eighth episode of the Showtime show’s second season.

In “Burial,” Shauna (Lynskey) processes the trauma of losing her son in the wilderness as the adult Yellowjackets survivors reunite for the first time. The episode was directed by Anya Adams and written by Rich Monahan and Liz Phang.

Lynskey is a double 2023 Emmy Award nominee thanks to “Yellowjackets” and her Best Drama Guest Actress nomination for “The Last of Us.” Previously, Lynskey was an Emmy nominee last year in the Best Drama Actress category for Season 1 of “Yellowjackets.”

For this 2023 contest, Horgan is competing against Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”), Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”), Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”), and Sarah Snook (“Succession”). Last year’s category winner, Zendaya for “Euphoria,” was not eligible for a nomination in 2023.

“Yellowjackets” received three 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama Series. The show has been nominated 10 times across its first two seasons.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

