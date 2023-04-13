Melissa Joan Hart (‘The Masked Singer’ Lamp) unmasked interview: Mission complete! ‘I didn’t fall’ and ‘I didn’t vomit’

Two all-new celebrities in disguise took on the reigning champ, Dandelion, for “Masked Singer in Space” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Venus” by Bananarama, Lamp advanced to the Battle Royale where she got her lights cut off by UFO. The disguised celebrity pulled off her mask to reveal actress, director and author Melissa Joan Hart. The clues were obvious to all of the panelists except for Ken Jeong, who incorrectly guessed Oscar nominee Michelle Williams.

“This was something that I wanted to do for my kids,” Melissa told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I wanted to overcome something. I have never sang in front of people before. It is terrifying to me! This is like overcoming a fear and, I did it, guys! I didn’t fall. I didn’t vomit.” She then confessed, “The lamp was sort of a giveaway too. If anyone knows ‘Sabrina’ very well, what sits on her bedside table…just saying, Tiffany lamp.”

Prior to Melissa’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Lamp: Melissa Joan Hart (Robin Thicke), Melissa Joan Hart (Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg), Michelle Williams (Ken) and Melissa Joan Hart (Nicole Scherzinger).

In her clue package, Lamp said, “Welcome aboard Masked Singer Airways. I’ll be your flight attendant, Lamp. And our final destination today is space! I’d like to start you all out with a small warning that tonight’s flight might get a little bumpy. I’m terrified of singing, especially in front of people. But after navigating the silver skies as a pre-teen, I’m used to my fair share of turbulence. As if growing up in front of an audience wasn’t hard enough, I also barely had time to myself to figure out who I actually was. But being a teen queen darling did come with a few first class perks! From Ryan Reynolds to Mario Lopez to James Van Der Beek, I’ve locked lips with some of my generation’s most iconic heartthrobs. So buckle up and please return your seat to the full, upright position as we prepare for landing. Thanks for flying Masked Singer Airways!” Visual clues included a framed picture of Nicole, a senior yearbook, a steering wheel, a witch cauldron and an energy drink.

Lamp was the 15th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy, George Wendt as Moose, Christine Quinn as Scorpio, Dee Snider as Doll and Alicia Witt as Dandelion.