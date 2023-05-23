Revisiting Melissa McCarthy’s Oscar races ahead of ‘The Little Mermaid’

One of the summer’s most anticipated films is the live-action remake “The Little Mermaid,” directed by Rob Marshall, and starring Halle Bailey as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. This marks the first time McCarthy has been in a theatrical movie since 2019’s “The Kitchen,” and hopefully it will mark a return to form for the actress. She’s best known for her comedic performances in “Bridesmaids,” “The Heat” and “Spy,” but she’s been strong in dramatic films, too, like “St. Vincent” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Two of the above movies brought her Academy Award nominations, so with “The Little Mermaid” on the horizon, let’s look back at McCarthy’s two exciting Oscar races.

Her first nomination came in 2012 in the Best Supporting Actress category for her memorable comic turn in Paul Feig’s “Bridesmaids,” starring Kristin Wiig and Maya Rudolph. The academy often overlooks comedic performance, but once every few years a humorous turn slips in. Joan Cusack managed Oscar nominations for two comedic performances, first for “Working Girl” in the 1980s and the second for “In and Out” in the 1990s, and Madeline Kahn managed a Best Supporting Actress bid in the 1970s for “Blazing Saddles.”

“Bridesmaids” was the runaway comedy hit of 2011, and nobody in the film delivered a more original and daring performance than McCarthy as the out-spoken, unpredictable Megan. She gets some of the movie’s best lines — “It’s coming out of me like lava” comes to mind — and no matter how outrageous her character may be, McCarthy always makes Megan a three-dimensional human being. Nell Minow in Beliefnet said, “Melissa McCarthy steals the show. She is fierce, she is fearless, she is wildly hilarious, and she raises the bar for the guys over at atelier Apatow.”

McCarthy’s Oscar nomination for “Bridesmaids” wasn’t a surprise since she had been nominated for her performance at the Critics Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards, but still, what a delight it was to see a comedic performance like that highlighted by the academy next to Bérénice Bejo for “The Artist,” Jessica Chastain for “The Help,” Janet McTeer for “Albert Nobbs,” and Octavia Spencer for “The Help.” In a different year it might have been possible for McCarthy to win a major precursor prize or two, but in early 2012, Spencer steamrolled over the other contenders through the season, winning every major televised trophy for her outstanding performance in “The Help.”

Some might have considered this Oscar nomination for McCarthy to be a fluke, a one-time thing, especially when she continued focusing on comedies the next few years. She received a well-deserved Golden Globe Award nomination for “Spy” in the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical category, but that turn making it into the Oscars would’ve been a shocker. Comedic performances getting into supporting acting categories at the Oscars is possible, but leading acting performances are almost always dramatic, especially in modern times.

Thus, it took a compelling lead dramatic performance to bring McCarthy back to the Oscars when she was nominated in Best Actress for playing the real-life Lee Israel in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” directed by Marielle Heller. McCarthy had given a strong dramatic performance in 2014’s “St. Vincent,” but her turn in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” was a revelation, McCarthy inhabiting and completely disappearing into her character of Lee. Peter Debruge in Variety said that the film featured “McCarthy’s best performance to date, revealing haunted insights into friendship, loneliness, and creative insecurity.”

For her performance, McCarthy was nominated at all the major precursor ceremonies — Golden Globes, Critics Choice, SAG and BAFTA. And then on Oscar nominations morning, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” got into three categories — Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Richard E. Grant, and Best Actress for McCarthy. Her other nominees at the Academy Awards were Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma,” Glenn Close for “The Wife,” Lady Gaga for “A Star is Born” and Olivia Colman for “The Favourite.” Considering the many excellent lead female performances of 2018, including Toni Collette for “Hereditary” and Elsie Fisher for “Eighth Grade,” McCarthy making it into the Oscar final five for Best Actress was an impressive feat, even though she had an uphill climb to winning any prizes that season.

Best Actress that year came down to Close or Colman, with Lady Gaga the spoiler. Close won several prizes for her performance at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG, and on her seventh Oscar nomination, the wildly overdue actress looked destined to be named the winner at the Academy Awards. But Colman won at the Golden Globes and BAFTA, and she became the surprise winner for the Best Actress Oscar.

Melissa McCarthy won’t be in the Oscar conversation for the upcoming “The Little Mermaid,” but her talent has shown that when given the right film and character, she can deliver the goods in both comedy and drama. She was since excellent in the limited series “Nine Perfect Strangers” in a dramatic role, and she has wrapped an upcoming comedy directed by Jerry Seinfeld called “Unfrosted.” We’ll see what happens next, but here’s hoping McCarthy receives a third Oscar nomination in the years to come.

