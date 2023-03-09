Michael Bolton (‘The Masked Singer’ Wolf) unmasked interview: ‘Whatever the climb, we’ve got to do our best to make it a beautiful world’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took the stage for “DC Superheroes Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” Despite a highly praised performance of “Break on Through” by The Doors, Wolf was named the third-place finisher behind Squirrel and Gargoyle. The beastly performer pulled off his mask to reveal himself as multi-platinum recording artist and two-time Grammy winner Michael Bolton. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger all correctly guessed the hit-maker’s unmistakable voice, but there was no helping Ken Jeong, who was adamant the Wolf was Richard Marx.

“I could get used to being the Wolf,” Michael told host Nick Cannon during his unmasked interview. “It was great. The audience is great, the show’s great, but the audience, you guys were fantastic. Thank you!” When asked what’s next for the Wolf, he responded,”I’ve got some things going on – an album coming out in the spring. It’s about making this a beautiful world despite whatever’s going on. Whatever the climb, we’ve got to do our best to make it a beautiful world.” He closed out the set by belting out his classic “Tell Me How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.”

In his clue packaged, Polar Bear revealed, “Hello, and welcome to my love den. Have a seat and make yourself comfortable. Oops! I keep forgetting to set the mood. What can I say? I’m a sucker for romance. And while I have many talents, it’s the art of seduction that’s my superpower. In fact, I’m sure I’m responsible for more than one baby out there. Nick, you know what I’m talkin’ about! Please do sit down. Let’s have a heart-to-heart. Can I offer you anything? A Grammy? I’ve got a few. Want a laugh? Let me pop in my movie. I really am the most gracious host. Just ask my friends Lady Gaga, Andy Samberg or Jay-Z, they’ll vouch for me. So sit back, relax and enjoy as the leading man shows you the power of love.” Visual clues included a photo of Andy Garcia, a saxophone, a cheetah head, a clock with no hands (but the “12” and the “6” are underlined) and a ship.

Wolf was the sixth act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” His elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl and Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear.