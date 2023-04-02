Michael Che pulls April Fool’s Day prank on Colin Jost during ‘SNL’ Weekend Update

A new episode of “Saturday Night Live” fell on April Fool’s Day for the first time since 1989, and co-anchor Michael Che couldn’t let the rare opportunity for on-air pranks go to waste. During Saturday’s episode, hosted by Quinta Brunson, Che got the studio audience to give Weekend Update co-anchor Colin Jost the cold shoulder on the live broadcast.

As the Weekend Update segment began with Jost joking about former President Donald Trump’s recent indictment, the crowd’s response was fairly muted. But when Che landed his punchlines, the audience approved with loud laughter. The back-and-forth continued for a couple of minutes until another failed Jost joke was audibly jeered from the crowd. “You stink,” an audience member yelled, prompting Jost to put his head in his hands and Che to laugh out loud. It’s funnier to watch, so check it out below.

Jost said he feared his microphone was off and that the live failure left him rattled. “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me,” Jost said later. “I’m covered in sweat.”

Hosted by Brunson, an Emmy winner last year for “Abbott Elementary,” the episode was praised by longtime “SNL” viewers for its sketches and the actress’ dexterity as host. Brunson is currently a favorite to win Best Comedy Actress for the ABC comedy (she won for writing last year but lost her acting nomination to Jean Smart).

