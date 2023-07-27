Michael Imperioli (‘The White Lotus’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Michael Imperioli is entering the “The White Lotus” episode “That’s Amore” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Supporting Actor. “That’s Amore” aired on November 27, 2022, and is the fifth episode of the HBO drama’s second season. It’s the 11th episode of the series overall.

In “That’s Amore”: Still doubting Ethan (Will Sharpe), Harper (Aubrey Plaza) gets real during a wine tasting trip with Cam (Theo James) and Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Meanwhile, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) embark on a whirlwind two-day excursion to Palermo with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Jack (Leo Woodall). Albie (Adam DeMarco) navigates a misunderstanding with Lucia (Simona Tabasco), and Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) decides to make a staffing change to get a flirtatious Rocco (Federico Ferrante) away from Isabella (Eleonora Romandini). “That’s Amore” was written and directed by “White Lotus” creator-showrunner Mike White.

This year marks the first Emmy nomination for “The White Lotus” for Imperioli, but his sixth overall in Drama Supporting Actor, his previous five coming for “The Sopranos” (for which he won in 2004). For this 2023 contest, Imperioli is competing against “Succession” castmates Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun and Alexander Skarsgard as well as his fellow “The White Lotus” players Theo James, F. Murray Abraham and Will Sharpe.



“The White Lotus” received 23 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with nods for nine of its supporting acting regulars as well as writing and directing bids for White. The series has earned a total of 44 Emmy nominations in its two seasons and won 10 trophies in 2022 while competing as a limited series.

