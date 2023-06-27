Michael Learned (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) has multiple Emmy records in her sights

In 1982, Michael Learned set a new record for most Best Drama Actress Emmy wins by being honored for “Nurse” after having collected three trophies for “The Waltons” (1973-1974, 1976). Four decades later, she still holds that distinction (along with Tyne Daly of “Cagney & Lacey”) and is looking to make history again. If the small screen legend earns TV academy recognition in the Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress category for Netflix’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” she will secure several more entries in the Emmy record book and be on a path to an even more momentous victory.

On “Monster,” Learned portrays Catherine Dahmer, the grandmother of the cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), who took no less than 17 victims between 1978 and 1991. Soon after its release last September, the show became the most-watched Netflix limited series ever, surpassing February 2022’s “Inventing Anna.” Learned’s performance here constitutes her first venture into primetime series acting since her guest arc on “Scrubs” over a decade ago, with the last such program on which she appeared as a regular being 1989’s “Living Dolls.”

Perhaps the most impressive record Learned would achieve with her possible triumph would be that of largest gap between acting Emmy wins. The 41 years separating this and her “Nurse” victory would outnumber the 37 between current title holder Carl Reiner’s for “Caesar’s Hour” (comedy supporting, 1958) and “Mad About You” (comedy guest, 1995). The female record was just raised to 28 years by Laurie Metcalf (comedy supporting, “Roseanne,” 1994; comedy guest, “Hacks,” 2022), who outpaced Meryl Streep by two years (movie/limited actress, “Holocaust,” 1978 and “Angels in America,” 2004).

Since Learned hasn’t been nominated for an Emmy since she won for “Nurse,” she would also be the woman with the all-time biggest gap between acting bids. That distinction presently belongs to Shirley Jones, whose respective lead and supporting notices for the TV movies “Silent Night, Lonely Night” and “Hidden Places” came 36 years apart (1970-2006). Taking male actors into account, Learned would be tied in this regard with Lloyd Bridges, who posthumously earned a comedy guest bid for “Seinfeld” in 1998 after being recognized in 1957 for his first of two appearances on the anthology series “The Alcoa Hour.”

At age 84, Learned would be the oldest champion in her category’s history, displacing 80-year-old Ellen Burstyn (“Political Animals,” 2013). The only two nominees who would outrank her in terms of age are Judith Anderson (86, “Medea,” 1983) and Cicely Tyson (84, “Relative Stranger,” 2009), the latter of whom would have her beat by about four months.

Learned could also go from being one of 22 women with four or more acting Emmy wins to one of 10 with at least five. At the top of that heap are eight-time victors Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, followed by Allison Janney with seven wins, Daly and Mary Tyler Moore with six apiece, and Candice Bergen, Doris Roberts, Jean Smart and Betty White with five each. Learned was, in fact, one of the first five actresses to bag four Emmys, after Moore (1974), Leachman (1975) and Valerie Harper (1975) and alongside Nancy Marchand (1982).

This would be Learned’s ninth Emmy nomination overall, following her six for “The Waltons” and two for “Nurse.” With “Monster” looking like it will pop up all over the limited series categories, Emmy prognosticators – especially those who know of Learned’s history with the academy – shouldn’t be surprised to find her name on the final ballot.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions