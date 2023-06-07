Will Michael Shannon (‘George and Tammy’) earn Emmy nom despite snubs at precursors? He’s done it at the Oscars

So far the awards attention for the Showtime limited series “George and Tammy” has gone to Jessica Chastain for her performance as country singer Tammy Wynette. But what about Michael Shannon for playing the other title role as her husband George Jones? He hasn’t made the cut yet. But that hasn’t stopped him before. He previously earned two Oscar nominations without precursor support.

Shannon gave a breakthrough performance in 2008’s “Revolutionary Road” as John Givings Jr., who has returned from a mental institution and is a neighbor to a troubled couple played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Most of the film’s awards attention went to Winslet, who won a Golden Globe and was nominated at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards for her performance. DiCaprio also earned a nom at the Globes. Shannon wasn’t recognized by any of those groups, or by the Critics Choice Awards, but in the end he was the only acting nomination the film got at the Oscars; Winslet ended up winning Best Actress that year for “The Reader” instead.

In 2016’s “Nocturnal Animals,” Shannon played Detective Bobby Andes, who investigates a double homicide. Shannon did receive plenty of critical support for his performance, including a Critics Choice nomination, but his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson surprised by winning the Golden Globe and earning a nomination at the BAFTAs, neither of which nominated Shannon. Leading man Jake Gyllenhaal was also nominated at the BAFTAs. But again, Shannon was the film’s lone representative at the Oscars.

For “George and Tammy,” Chastain earned a Golden Globe nomination and won a SAG Award. Neither group nominated Shannon, and the Critics Choice Awards snubbed both of them. Nevertheless, he ranks in the top five in our Emmy odds for Best Movie/Limited Actor based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. That puts him in line for a nomination from the television academy. Will history repeat itself with Shannon once again vindicated by his industry peers?

