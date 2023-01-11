4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs.

While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn as Mitzi Fabelman in “The Fabelmans.” This despite a Best Ensemble bid for its cast and Paul Dano getting in for Best Supporting Actor.

“Glass Onion” hit a sour note with voters, missing out on Best Ensemble and a Supporting Actress bid for Janelle Monae.

Finally, Tom Cruise failed to secure his third nomination (and first in more than two decades) for the year’s biggest blockbuster, “Top Gun: Maverick.”

NOT BEST ENSEMBLE

“Glass Onion”

NOT BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”

NOT BEST ACTOR

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”

NOT BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion”

